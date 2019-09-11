If you know me, you know I like getting compliments on my hair — and more importantly, that I don't like spending a lot of time on my hair. When I'm getting ready in a rush and don't have time to curl or straighten my dirty strands, sometimes a good updo is the only move to make. I've never been much of a bun girl, TBH, but I actually stumbled upon a super easy fall 2019 updo while backstage at New York Fashion Week, and truth be told, I haven't stopped thinking about it since. This 'do combined all the things I was looking for in a truly great hairstyle: It was quick, easy, and it made use of one of the season's most popular trends, hair accessories. If, like me, you love compliments but hate getting ready, allow me to introduce you to your new favorite hairstyle, the scarf-wrapped bun. (I am, as it turns out, accepting suggestions for a catchier name for this style.)

It all started when the lovely team at Dyson invited me backstage to watch the Dyson and Oribe hair crew prep the models' strands for Kate Spade's Spring/Summer 2020 show. I know what you're thinking — Bella, how did you find the perfect fall 2019 hairstyle at a spring 2020 show? Well, my friends, call me a risk-taker, but I've been trying this look out paired with my best sweater-weather attire, and I'm happy to report that it's 100% fall-approved.

When I arrived backstage, I took a quick peek at the guide photographs the hair team had posted, and I could tell they'd be whipping up some serious updo inspo:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Head stylist James Pecis posted the images on his Instagram account, too, although I thought you'd enjoy my backstage snapshot:

So simple! So chic! So totally something I could do at home! Granted, with way less talent and precision of a professional stylist, but you get the gist. So, how did the Dyson-slash-Oribe team (Talk about the best hot tools with the best styling products!) achieve the world's most perfect updo on the Kate Spade models? They started by prepping hair with Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray ($39, oribe.com), and used the Dyson Supersonic Professional Edition Hair Dryer ($500, dyson.com) to dry hair pushing strands away from the face.

I want to live in a world where two men dry my hair with two luxury blow dryers on a daily basis, K thx:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Obviously, any blow dryer can be used to get this style, and it's true, Dyson tools are quite an investment, but if you're not an air-dry gal, a high-tech dryer that won't hurt your strands is certainly something to consider. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($400, dyson.com) has been on my wishlist for years, and after seeing these babies in action backstage, I'm finally ready to commit to my purchase.

Next, the stylists began creating the bun. BTW, if you're not a morning shower-type and you're working with second-day strands, as I so often am when I decide on an updo, you'd start the process at this step. First, they created a low ponytail, which they then twisted into a rope braid. Rope braids are significantly easier to do on myself than three-strand braids, since they only require two pieces of hair. The stylists even ran thin combs along the braids to give them more of a twisted, imperfect feel.

Then, easy as anything, they simply coiled the braid into a bun (A chignon, if you're feeling fancy!) and pinned it in place:

Courtesy of Dyson

And last but not least, the Dyson and Oribe stylists pulled the whole look together with a beautiful Kate Spade scarf tied around the base of the bun:

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And with that, the look was complete!

Courtesy of Dyson

The reason this style is so great for at-home, last-minute looks? Not only can it be done on wet or dry, clean or dirty strands, but the braiding doesn't have to be perfect, since it gets swept up into the chignon. Even better, the scarf as a finishing touch hides the bobby pins you used to secure the bun, so any unsightly errors are instantly masked. Genius!

How great did this style look on the model as she headed down the runway? I was obsessed:

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It took everything in me to not bother the busy backstage stylists and ask them to do my hair like this, too:

Aurora Rose / Contributor / Getty Images

That said, after wearing my hair like this many times since, I can confirm it's an easy one to try out for yourself:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Obviously, my chignon skills leave something to be desired, but still! It's a look, people! The above is usually how this style looks on me after a long day spent running around, and honestly, I like it best when it's looking a bit imperfect. TBH, the hardest part of this look was trying to take a photo of the back of my own head.

Were I rich, I'd always wear this style with a Kate Spade scarf like the models, and seeing as the Kate Spade Spade Quadrant Square Scarf ($53, orignially $88, katespade.com) is currently on sale, I just might treat myself:

There are a ton of inexpensive hair scarves on the market right now, though and the Vintage Silky Printed Scarf ($10, urbanoutfitters.com) from Urban Outfitters looks just as good:

If you don't trust yourself to master tying a scarf around a bun, you can even opt for a scrunchie with scarf-like tails, such as the Wild Fable Leopard Print Chiffon Fabric Twister Multiple Ways to Wear Scarf ($6, target.com):

The Dyson and Oribe stylists really nailed this NYFW look, and it's safe to say I'll still be rocking it come spring 2020, when they intended for it to be worn. Not my fault they're so darn good that I just can't wait to try it! Catch me pairing chunky sweaters with silky scarf-wrapped buns all autumn long, baby.