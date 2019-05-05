Going on your daily Dunkin' coffee run is about to get even more rewarding. If you're not a DD Perks member, you're going to want to sign up to take advantage of this Dunkin' On The Daily Sweepstakes for May 2019. Daily prizes include travel and cruise getaways, a year's worth of gas money, and a decade of all the Dunkin' coffee that you could want, so get ready to run on Dunkin' all month long.

From now through May 31, customers can enter to potentially top off their Dunkin' visit with instant prizes like coffee makers, tumblers, and DD gift cards, as well as four grand prizes including a trip or cruise for two, a year of free gas, and ten years of Dunkin,' per a press release shared on May 1. According the fine print, there's no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes (you don't even have to go to a physical DD storefront), so there's really no reason not to try your luck if you've been dreaming about taking a dream vacation or not having to pay for your Dunkin' fix for the next decade.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is head to dunkinonthedaily.com, enter your contact information, and click the donut to see if you're an instant winner. While you don't have to be a DD Perks member to enter, you'll get some extra perks if you link your account when entering the sweepstakes. According to Dunkin's website, you can earn up to five bonus grand prize entries if you follow a few steps. If you make a purchase sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., place an On-The-Go Mobile Order, buy a sandwich, purchase an espresso beverage, or visit Dunkin' three times in a week, you'll receive additional entries for instant prizes.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Again, it's so easy to sign up to become a DD Perks member, and you'll have an extra incentive to visit your closest Dunkin' with the chain's Baskin-Robbins ice cream coffee flavors that are available throughout the summer. Per a press release shared on Wednesday, April 24, the company rolled out a seasonal menu featuring new coffees inspired by the flavors of Banana Split and Pistachio Almond Fudge, as well as the returning Butter Pecan. While every season is ice cream season, IMHO, there's just something about combining your favorite caffeinated sips with the sweet treat that makes me feel like I'm living my best life during patio season. Plus, there's also the incredibly 'Gram-worthy, popping candy-crowned Shooting Star Donut and the Cosmic Grape Coolatta if you're looking for some galactic bites and sips.

While you have all of summer to try the chain's seasonal menu, you only have the month of May to try your chances with the Dunkin' On The Daily Sweepstakes, so I'd get to entering and consider signing up to become a DD Perks member if you aren't one already. It's so easy, plus getting extra entries to potentially win the tropical getaway you've been dreaming about or a full ten years of Dunkin' coffee make it well worth the extra steps.

Good luck, and may the odds be in your favor.