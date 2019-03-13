If you've never had the chance to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, typical festivities tend to consist of wearing green, singing traditional Irish songs, and drinking tons of beer. But if you don't feel like leaving your house this year or if you're banking on satisfying those après-parade drunchies (aka drunk munchies) with ridiculous amounts of fast food, DoorDash is offering free Papa John's delivery for the entirety of St. Patrick's Day weekend. It may not be a pot of gold, but in my eyes, it comes pretty darn close.

On Wednesday, March 13, DoorDash and Papa John's announced a glorious new partnership, according to a press release, and for foodies and pizza lovers across the nation, that means that over 1,400 Papa John's restaurants will offer their 'za through the online delivery service (and IMO, that's a major victory for a cheesy gal like me). But also, to celebrate this beautiful new alliance, DoorDash will also be offering free delivery on any and all Papa John's orders for all of St. Patrick's Day weekend, and my wallet is seriously elated. TBH it totally redefines "getting lucky" (LOL).

Yes, you heard that loud and clear, my fellow 'za enthusiasts — between Friday, March 15 and Sunday, March 17, any and all Papa John's orders will be free of any and all delivery fees, according to the press release. Keep in mind that each order must come out to at least $10, and while that may sound like a lot, anyone who loves their famous garlic sauce enough could probably eat those pies all week long. I feel like this probably equates to finding a four leaf clover or stumbling upon a leprechaun, because this is — hands down — the greatest St. Patrick's Day treat I could have asked for.

In order to receive $0 in delivery fees, according to the press release, make sure you place your order through DoorDash's website or via the app. If you don't already have the app on your smart device, it's currently available in both the Google Play Store and also at the Apple Store. Clearly, getting in on this deal is incredibly simple, and if you want to save a few bucks, it's well-worth the minimal effort.

Earlier last month in February 2019, Papa John's launched their famous Pick Our Pizza campaign on Twitter. It basically gave fans the chance to vote for the chain's newest flavor, and if you love pizza toppings, it was most likely up your alley. The restaurant offered four tasty options to choose from on Papa John's Twitter page (@PapaJohns), including Huevos Rancheros, The Roast (which is BBQ-inspired), The Un-Pizza (which is made for dipping), and Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles. The winner ended up being Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles, and there's no doubt in my mind it'll be my order of choice this weekend.

I'm always down to save a little cash, whether I'm ordering post day-drinking sustenance, or if I'm simply hosting a Netflix marathon from the comfort of my couch. Regardless, Papa John's free delivery through DoorDash is about to come as a total blessing this weekend. It's the luckiest possible outcome, in my book.