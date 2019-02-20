If you find yourself constantly gravitating towards the savory and sweet combination of fried chicken and waffles during the weekend, you're going to lose it over Papa John's drool-worthy update on the classic brunch item. The retailer basically recreated the Southern-inspired dish in pizza form but one-upped the original, thanks to the addition of melted gooey cheese and a warm doughy crust. Papa John’s' Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza still features the sweet and savory flavor combination and mix of textures that you love from the OG, which means that your dinner plans are about to get whole lot tastier.

There are few things in life that I love more than fried chicken and pizza, and a new mash-up of the two promises to satisfy all your comfort food cravings. It sounds like a lot of people feel the same way, as Papa John's new Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza reportedly took home more than a whopping 70 percent of 52,000 votes during Papa John's Pick Our Next Pizza campaign just a few weeks ago. While the competition was stiff (a Huevos Rancheros-inspired pizza, an Un-pizza only featuring the toppings, and a BBQ-inspired pulled pork pizza were also up for consideration), the desire for a Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza reigned supreme. And now, just a few weeks later, it looks like pizza chain is planning to deliver with an all-new specialty pizza fashioned after the beloved brunch staple.

Courtesy of Papa John's

Unfortunately, the Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza isn't out for purchase quite yet, as a Papa John's rep confirmed to Elite Daily that the latest specialty pizza will be "available in North America later this year."

Still, the hype is pretty real right now, especially considering the potent mix of ingredients that will reportedly adorn this pie. In addition to a warm and doughy pizza base, this bad boy is coming in hot with crispy chunks of chicken, crumbled pieces of waffle, bacon bits, gooey cheese, and a "finger-licking drizzle of spicy honey," according to a tweet Papa John's posted on Monday, Feb. 19 sharing the tasty news.

In addition to the always-satisfying combination of crispy fried chicken and waffles, I'm so here for the addition of hot honey, which has become a trendy pizza topping over the last few years. If you haven't tried it yet, prepare to treat your tastebuds to a condiment that adds just the right amount of sweet and spicy to your 'za.

Needless to say, people are so excited about the prospect of having this brunch staple for dinner.

As with all Papa John’s Specialty Pizzas, availability and pricing tends to vary by location, but when I checked online, the website listed other specialty pies like a large original Double Cheeseburger, BBQ Meats, Benny's Italian Beef, and Philly Cheesesteak pizza for $21.99, so it's likely that it'll cost somewhere close to that.

Unfortunately, the Papa John's rep didn't give us an exact date for when hungry customers can expect this bad boy to make an appearance, so I'd keep your Chicken and Waffles brunch game strong in the meantime.