For me, pizza is one of those foods that I never get tired of eating. That's probably because there are so many different kinds of pizza out there. You've got breakfast pizza, buffalo chicken pizza, regular ol' pepperoni pizza, and plenty of other delicious pies. But, there's always room for more. Papa John's Pick Our Next Pizza campaign wants you to give some creative input and help the company decide which new pizza to add to the menu next. There are four new flavor options you can choose from. After reading each description, all I can say it's going to be hard to pick just one.

If you've ever wanted to have a say in the type of menu options you can choose from, here's your chance. Papa John's just launched the Pick Our Pizza campaign on Twitter with four new flavor options for fans to vote on. It's not often a major restaurant chain asks for customer input on deciding what menu items to offer. To cast your vote in the weeklong contest, head on over to the Papa John's Twitter page (@PapaJohns). The contest is built into the top tweet on the Papa John's Twitter page. You'll need to be logged into your Twitter account in order for your vote to count.

If you don't have a Twitter account, you can sign up for one real quick and then get to voting. The pizza survey began on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and is underway right now for a limited time. You have until the end of the week to let your pizza preference be known.

Now that you know how to vote, you might be wondering exactly what you'll be voting on. You can cast your choice for one of the following proposed flavors from Papa Johns:

Huevos Rancheros: This pizza brings all the flavors of the traditional Mexican breakfast dish. It features with chorizo, eggs, onions, tomatoes, real mozzarella cheese, and ranchero sauce.

The Roast: Backyard barbecue anybody? This pizza is loaded up with smoked pulled pork, bacon, onions, and sweet chili hoisin barbecue sauce.

The Un-Pizza. Hence the name, this one isn't really a pizza. It is made for dipping and has all of the delicious toppings that make a pizza a pizza.

Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles: Just like you might imagine, this pizza is piled high with crispy chicken bits, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese, and a drizzle of spicy honey.

TBH, I'm having a hard time deciding which flavor to vote for. I would be totally OK if any of these options were added to the Papa John's menu. After some careful consideration, I think I'll be rooting for the Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles pizza. It's like brunch, but in pizza form. Yes, please.

So, when will Papa John's disclose the winner? You won't have to wait too long. According to the pizza chain, the top flavor will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 12. You will have to wait for a little before you can sink your teeth into the new flavor. The pizza, as chosen by the people, will be added to the Papa John's menu sometime in 2019, according to the company.