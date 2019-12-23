Just when I thought no outfit could top the lilac ensemble Lizzie McGuire wore when she sang "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of," it turns out the details on Hilary Duff's wedding dress make the gown about a hundred times more amazing. Duff and Matthew Koma tied the knot on Dec. 21, and just days later, the Vogue YouTube channel has blessed its viewers with an up close and personal look at Duff's gorgeous custom Jenny Packham dress. From the fit to the styling to the sentimental details, a more perfect gown for Duff could not exist. I'm not crying, you're crying!

Fans of Meghan Markle's minimalist wedding gown will find Duff's has a rather similar aesthetic, though the silhouette is completely its own. Duff and her stylist, Jessica Pastor, worked with designer Jenny Packham to create an elegant, modern gown complete with an open back, 100 buttons, saddle-style shoulder pads, and train-like, floor-length sleeves. "The end result of what we came up with with Jenny and my gown is exactly how I wanted him to see me," said Duff in the Vogue video, adding that Koma expected her dress to be "very gorgeous, but toned-down."

Vogue on YouTube

Duff paired the ivory masterpiece with a glowy neutral glam and newly short strands pulled back and topped by a subtle embellished headband. Still, there was one element of the look that had me full-on tearing up. As Duff walked viewers through the details on the dress, she lifted up the hem to reveal some embroidered initials.

In addition to she and Koma's initials and their wedding date, Duff had Packham embrioder on an 'L' and a 'B' to represent her children, Luca and Banks. "They're part of our ceremony and obviously the biggest part of our life," she said. "Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress, and she can add to it."

Could a more perfect homage to her family exist? I think not. Duff and Koma's at-home ceremony was especially small and intimate, so I'm grateful she gave fans such a detailed look at her gown. A beautiful dress for the most beautiful bride!