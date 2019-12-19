As Lizzie McGuire back in the early 2000s, Hilary Duff always sported mid-length strands, long enough to be styled with butterfly clips, crimping irons, and all the other hair accessories childhood me was desperate to get my hands on. As she's taken on more mature roles over the years, her strands have stayed more or less the same, which is why Hilary Duff's new short hair has me shook. No, it's not the most dramatic celeb hair change I've ever seen, but knowing that Duff is currently filming for the Lizzie McGuire reboot, I can't help but wonder if my fave TV character will be sporting the new look as well. Cartoon Lizzie always had more of a lob, so it's time real-life Lizzie followed suit!

Whether or not Lizzie will have a haircut in the new show, I'm seriously here for the style on Duff. She took to Instagram to detail her holiday makeup routine, but all eyes were on her blonde, blunt bob. Before, Duff's strands were perfectly mid-length, so the shoulder-skimming cut definitely eliminated a few inches, and I've honestly never loved a bob more. Like, I'm thisclose to booking a hair appointment and starting off the new decade with a Duff-inspired chop.

A papparazzi photo of Duff out in LA with her daughter, Banks, shows her styling her new 'do with a festive red bow:

Shutterstock

Talk about a great half-up hairstyle for holiday parties! The pulled-back pieces also draw attention to her super-cute hoops. Duff is my forever fashion and beauty inspo, so I'll no doubt be recreating this look using The Solid Milano Scrunchie in "Lipstick Red" ($8, Free People). While her Instagram beauty tutorial showed her bob styled fairly straight, these mom-on-the go photos show how fab it looks with a little natural texture. For a similar effortless finish, work the R+Co Sand Castle Dry Texture Crème ($29, R+Co) through second-day strands to mimic a post-beach, tousled look.

ICYMI, bobs will remain a top haircut trend in 2020, so I've got my fingers crossed Duff sticks with her new look. I'll always love Lizzie's mid-length strands, but change is good, and this cut is even better.