The coronavirus pandemic made for a challenging time for all, so nothing was more worth celebrating than the rolling out of three different vaccines to combat the virus: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. The three shots are now widely available in the U.S., with some states allowing everyone age 16 and up to receive the vaccine. As more people in America and across the globe get their dose, it's time to commemorate taking the first step toward normalcy. This COVID vaccination playlist is the perfect soundtrack to celebrate your vaccine day.

Music fans know that practically every experience goes better with music, so Spotify users recently began making vaccination playlists of their own. In fact, more than 7,000 people pulled together playlists centered around receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Spotify heard the optimism loud and clear, and unveiled an official Vaccine Songs playlist in April 2021. Consisting of 25 songs like Pat Benatar's “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and John Mayer's “Waiting On the World to Change," each song builds off key themes of excitement and humor.

As more and more people get vaccinated, and we all feel a bit safer, these are the feel-good, celebratory anthems to blast before or after your vaccine appointment.

Other key tracks in the playlist include "Big Shot" by Billy Joel, "I'm Still Standing" by Elton John and "How To Save a Life" by The Fray.

A number of musical artists have spoken out about the importance of getting vaccinated in recent months. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turned both received the coronavirus vaccine. The couple posted a post-vaccination photo showing off their Band-Aids and urged fans to get it when they have eligible as well. "Let's (NOT) Get It!" Jonas wrote in his caption.

Britney Spears is another celeb who has already received the vaccine, and she wants fans to know it was a breeze.

"It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine, and I hope I continue to stay fine!" Britney said in a video posted to Instagram.

With more states expanding eligibility to larger age spans, it's the perfect time to queue up your COVID vaccine playlist.