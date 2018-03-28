As I'm getting older, I'm realizing there are all sorts of weird traditions surrounding life's milestones that I had no idea about. For example, women don't just get pregnant and have a baby like I thought they did. No, instead, they have a baby shower and, as if that wasn't enough, some couples also have a "gender reveal party." As if having all of these parties before your baby is even born wasn't already extra enough, some couples like to add even more elements to make their parties over the top. For example, this couple's live alligator gender reveal party was pretty much as extra as extra things can possibly go.

I know, I know, I know. We're all thinking the same thing: "alligator gender reveal party? WTF does that even mean?" Allow me to explain. You see, alligators are a huge part of Mike Kliebert and Rebecca Miller's lives. Cosmopolitan reports that the two run Kliebert Gator Tours, a family-owned business that serves as home to over 300 alligators and 47,000 turtles. On their tours, people are welcome to visit their 23-acre property and " see over 300 alligators in their natural habitat relaxing, sunbathing, or even nesting." Oh, and as if that wasn't enough to convince you that these two are big on gators, here's another little fun fact: on these tours, Cosmopolitan reports Mike serves his purpose as a "gator wrangler and trainer who goes by the nickname T. Mike, the Gator King." So, yeah, it's safe to say that alligators are a pretty major part of the Miller-Kliebert family's life.

It's only natural that they decided to incorporate an alligator into the gender reveal party of the new addition to the Miller-Kliebert fam. "We wanted to incorporate the alligators, who are like family, into this big moment in our lives," Mike told CountryLiving.com. "I wouldn't have had any other gator do the reveal. My grandpa hatched her in 1957." For their gender reveal party, Mike commissioned the help of one of their many gators, Sally, a reportedly 10-foot-long, 61-year-old to do the reveal. And in case you were wondering: no, Cosmopolitan reports she wasn't sedated. According to Mike, Sally's old age combined with her familiar relationship with her handlers make her "very tame."

If for some reason you were unable to watch the video, let me give you a little recap. The Miller-Klieberts' friends and family are all gathered around while a very pregnant Rebecca stands in front of Sally the alligator (don't worry CountryLiving.com that she "was not nervous at all"). T. Mike the Gator King gets on his knees and places a hallowed out watermelon in Sally's mouth. She quickly chomps down on it and blue jello comes flying out of her mouth...presumably meaning it's a boy!

Cosmopolitan reports that the Louisiana couple has already picked an all-too appropriate name for their son: River Joseph Daniel Kliebert. They hope that one day their son will join them in running the family business. And, I mean, with this gender reveal, how could he not?!

People all over the internet have had mixed reviews over the whole alligator gender reveal thing.

Even Chrissy Teigen chimed in to share her thoughts on the matter.

The people over at Barstool respect the ballsy move.

Some people seem to be very upset about the whole situation.

Some people are blown away by how classically "Louisiana" this is.

Some people are mostly just confused.

Even the people over at PETA have come forward to say they strongly disagree with this idea. PETA vice president and deputy general counsel Delcianna Winders told CountryLiving.com exclusively:

Our response is that alligators are shy, sensitive animals who suffer tremendously when they are exploited like this for entertainment. We absolutely discourage [anyone] from using alligators in this way.

She also added that the Klieberts have "a record of animal welfare violations."

In response to the hate, Mike highlights his love for these animals:

Before people bash us, they should understand why we do what we do. There is a reason we do it: I can't explain how much we respect the animals.

Cosmopolitan reports that while he admits that his business has been investigated by PETA and a number of other organizations, he has "a love and a passion for these animals." Furthermore, he notes:

Everything we do is Louisiana regulated and we follow the rules. All I can say is that when people visit, by the time they leave, they understand us better.

Despite their controversial gender reveal party, I hope little baby River Kliebert has a happy, healthy, and wonderful life. Congrats to this alligator-loving family!

