Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. On April 25, Prince William joked about what the baby's name could be, and although the clue about the royal baby's name from Prince William is likely not even close to Will and Kate's actual choice, it's entirely possible we will learn the name sometime on Wednesday, April 25. You see, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names were announced two days after they were born. Will and Kate like to keep to tradition, so we can most likely bet on them repeating the pattern they set with George and Charlotte.

Prince William attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, April 25, with New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Sir Jerry Mateparae. The Duke of Cambridge was asked about the baby's name, and he jokingly responded, "Jerry would like it to be Jerry," adding, "Jerry's a strong name." There is probably zero chance the little prince's name is actually going to be Jerry. People reports the most likely names are Philip, Arthur, and Albert. While Prince William didn't divulge the baby's name during this appearance, he did say the baby and Kate Middleton are doing well, saying they're "in good form, luckily." He said, "They're very well, thanks. Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good news."

Kate Middleton and Prince William debuted the royal baby seven hours after the baby was born on April 23.

Hello, little nugget!

Ingrid Seward, a royal family biographer, told People that the family feels "complete" now that they're a family of five. “It completes them," Seward said. A friend of the couple told People, "[Kate] is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.” The friend said being parents is something they're very accustomed to now, saying it “suits them really well." They continued, "They are enjoying it and are very happy.”

The friend also noted that Prince George and Princess Charlotte "are so excited" about the baby's arrival, but Kate has some concerns about how they will adjust to life with a new sibling. “Kate’s worried that Charlotte will feel it the hardest as the youngest," the source said, "but she’s such a confident little girl and growing up so fast, Kate is hoping she will adjust.”

George and Charlotte looked very camera-ready when they walked into the Lindo Wing to meet their baby brother on April 23.

Prince William escorted them into the building, and Charlotte waved at the crowds of people, proving that while she may be a princess, she's a queen in her own right.

Kensington Palace announced the birth of the royal baby on Monday, April 23, around 8 a.m. EST.

The statement read,

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101 hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

A follow-up tweet confirmed that the royal family had been informed of the birth and were "delighted" about the news.

The tweet said, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news." Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday, April 21 (and threw a huge birthday party to commemorate it. Shaggy was there, and I am not kidding). Now, they have even more reason to celebrate the royal family! Keep your eyes and ears peeled for an announcement about the baby's name. I have a feeling we're going to learn what it is soon.