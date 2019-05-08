This Closeup Video Of BTS' "Boy With Luv" Dance Practice Has So Much Lethal Eye Contact

As you probably know, BTS collabed with Halsey on their single "Boy With Luv," and it's a huge, huge hit! Oh, and the video for the song is nothing short of amazing. The seven talented members of the K-pop group are decked out in cool pastel clothes as they dance around in front of a movie theater, a diner, and a giant set of piano keys. Halsey pops in to lend her back-up vocals, take a car ride with the crew, and bust out the moves for a dance routine. Yup, Halsey dared to break it down with BTS, which requires major cojones because these boys have some mad skills, y'all. Don't believe me? Watch them crush the choreography in this closeup video of BTS' "Boy With Luv" dance practice and just try not to swoon!

In a video posted to the official BTS YouTube channel BANGTANTV called "[Choreography] BTS (Boy With Luv) Dance Practice (Eye contact ver.)," Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen practicing their flawless dance moves in a stark white space. It's truly amazing to watch the boys nail the choreo every single time. But the best part about the whole thing has got to be the number of times the guys look directly into the camera and smile while practicing the moves to the hit song off their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona. It's like all seven of them are staring straight into my soul and OMG you guys, I seriously cannot handle it!

Watch BTS rehearse for their performance of "Boy With Luv" and you'll see what I mean:

How incredible are they? V holding back his laughter in the beginning is probably my favorite part. Or maybe it's when he later slaps Jungkook on the butt. I don't know... let's call it a tie.

The slap comes in at around 2:46, BTW. Check it out:

Anyway, this video is a true gift that I could watch a bazillion times and still find more moments to obsess over. Like the one at 1:56 with Jimin cracking up over the adorable interaction between JHope and Jungkook:

Or the one at 3:11 when Jin launches a red flower up over the boys and into the air:

If you'll recall, BTS performed "Boy With Luv" for the first time before a live audience during their historic musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 14, and they later performed it live with Halsey for the first time at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

If you haven't seen a video of that whole collab going down yet you really need to watch it ASAP because it was all kinds of epic:

If you want to see BTS' amazing dance moves in action, be sure to catch them at one of the remaining U.S. stops on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour: May 11-12 in Chicago at Soldier Field, and May 18-19 in E. Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium.

