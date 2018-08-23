Of all the recent celebrity engagement announcements, none was more shocking than that between Canada's favorite YouTube sensation-turned pop star and a certain Hollywood royal. Ever since discovering that Justin Bieber had, in fact, popped the big question, a clear shot of Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring is pretty much all fans of the couple have been talking about. As the saying goes, ask and you shall receive. It was just revealed that Baldwin is Vogue Mexico's September cover star, and the image of her from the shoot used to cover the glossy stars her engagement rock front and center. Yes, it's as gorgeous as you'd imagine.

Bieber officially confirmed his engagement to Baldwin via an Instagram post on July 10. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!" part of the post's caption reads.

Clearly, Bieber is head over heels in love with Baldwin. And while his lengthy post dedicated to her is sweet, what really made fans' eyes bug was the rock that Baldwin was later photographed wearing, despite the fact that the snaps were blurry or low-quality. When a rock is that big, you can still get the gist.

E! spoke with Jack Solow of Solow & Co. Inc. Diamond Jewelers (the supplier of the ring) about meeting with Bieber: "There was one moment when he looked into the diamond and I said, 'What do you see inside that diamond?' He goes, 'I think I see Hailey's face,' so that was kind of cute," he told the publication.

"Justin had a big hand in it," he added. "He had certain design elements that he wanted and he had certain expectations and I think we delivered."

Now, we finally get to see a clear and up-close shot of exactly what those design elements look like.

Vogue Mexico

The giant oval diamond is set in a plain 18 karat yellow gold band. When the main act is that dazzling, a pavé band is pretty unnecessary.

Styled by Celia Azoulay and shot by Bjorn Iooss, Baldwin's entire shoot is quite stunning, enormous ring aside. She cozies up in a fall knit that looks like a wearable hug, and she looks comfy AF in a knit bodysuit and matching brown socks.

In another shot, she poses in baggy mom jeans and super sot red, white, and blue sweater. She looks every part the American sweetheart we all know and love. Justin Bieber, you've found one helluva baby, baby, baby (ooooh!).