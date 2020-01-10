If you love Cholula so much that you'd do something daring for a chance to win a large supply for free, listen up. This Cholula ink contest offers fans of the hot sauce a chance to win free Cholula for life. The contest is in collaboration with a celebrity chef, but the details are wackier than you may expect.

To celebrate the new partnership between Cholula and celeb chef of MasterChef, Aarón Sanchez — who also happens to be a partial owner of Daredevil Tattoo in New York City — Cholula is offering fans a couple of ways to enter this Cholula for life contest. If you find yourself in NYC on Jan. 22, National Hot Sauce Day, you can stop into Daredevil Tattoo between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. to get a free Cholula tattoo to immortalize your love for one of your fave sauces and automatically receive an entry to win Cholula for life. Designs include a bottle of the hot sauce, a red chili pepper, and a Day of the Dead-inspired design.

Those outside of the Big Apple were able to enter to win by visiting Cholula's Instagram page. The contest on social media opened on Jan. 6 at 12 a.m. ET and closed on Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Those who entered on IG had to find Cholula's post about the Cholula x Aaron Presents and comment, sharing their love for the hot sauce. The winner outside NYC will receive a trip to NYC for the Jan. 22 event at the shop, custom Cholula ink, and a lifetime supply of Cholula, for a total of two winners of Cholula for life.

Courtesy of Cholula / Daredevil Tattoo

The NYC event's winner will also win a lifetime supply of hot sauce from Cholula, which Cholula says in the official rules will come in the form of 20 cases (a total of 240 bottles) and an additional check for $840 that the winner may use to purchase more Cholula.

Although not everyone will want to immortalize Cholula hot sauce on their body, if you do, why not get some ink for a chance to win a copious amount of hot sauce for the rest of your days? Daring, indeed, but TBH, Cholula for life would be a dream come true.