Things are getting pretty spooky in Disney World's Magic Kingdom right now. The park recently unveiled a plethora of Halloween-themed treats, and they'll get you pumped for fall. However, one particular selection stands out from the rest: the Candy Corn Milkshake. As a candy corn enthusiast, I'm pretty dang excited to try it. Plus, the drink is so gorgeous, it's scary. If you're just as passionate about candy corn as I am, you should go ahead and try the Candy Corn Milkshake at Disney World. Your taste buds (and Instagram grid) will thank you.

The Candy Corn Milkshake was released on Aug. 17 as part of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and will be served until Oct. 31. Luckily, the treat is being served daily at Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies, which is located in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom Park. That means you can stop by any day you want between now and Halloween and sip on a spooky dessert. Other seasonal snacks associated with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are only available on select party nights from Aug. 17 to Oct. 31, per a press release.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to Disney World and order the Candy Corn Milkshake. Not only does it sound super sweet, but it looks like the dessert of your (scary) dreams.

Disney

According to a press release, the Candy Corn Milkshake is topped with a Mickey-shaped marshmallow and cotton candy. As you can see, the shake itself is orange, and holds a striped straw that'll give you Halloween #vibes.

Again, how freaking cute is it?! I'm already planning out the perfect Instagram photo in my head. Be prepared for an orange-hued grid this season, my friends.

Disney

Even though the Candy Corn Milkshake looks adorable, you're probably wondering what it's made of. Although Disney's press release doesn't list its specific ingredients, it mentions the park's Candy Corn Ice Cream. If the Candy Corn Milkshake is made with Candy Corn Ice Cream, I can't even imagine how sweet it is. My mouth is watering right now.

If you'd rather have a cone of Candy Corn Ice Cream than a milkshake, fear not. You can try it at Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies every day until Oct. 31. The Candy Corn Ice Cream was brought back to Disney as part of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and it looks just as delicious as the Candy Corn Milkshake. Apparently, you can order it as a cone or a sundae, so the options are endless.

(If it was possible, I'd order it as a sundae and then pour even more candy corn pieces on top.)

Disney

Candy corn-flavored ice cream isn't where the spookiness stops, though. There are various other Halloween-themed treats being offered on select nights for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, including the Malificent Dessert, the Hitchhiking Ghost Dessert, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and more. In order to attend a party night and try these desserts, you can buy tickets here. Ticket prices for select nights start at $85, which is totally worth the scary-good snacks.

While you're visiting, make sure you try the Candy Corn Milkshake. Do it for the 'Gram (and for the taste, of course).