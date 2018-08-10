Attention, everyone: I have BIG news, so stop what you're doing and listen. There's a new booze on the market that tastes like Hubba Bubba bubblegum, and I cannot contain my excitement. As someone who grew up in the '90s, I can't help but reminisce the days of buying Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape and chewing on it until my jaw was sore. Now, I'm thrilled to announce that a variation of the flavor is back in action. It's here in the form of alcohol, and I couldn't be happier. Yup, Bubba Hubba Gin by Sweet Little Liqueurs exists — and apparently, it tastes just like your favorite childhood gum.

Bubba Hubba Liqueur is currently being sold via Ginspiration, a retailer in the U.K. that focuses primarily on gin. So, before you get too excited, understand that you'll need to be living in the U.K. in order to purchase the goods. The company doesn't delivery nationwide... so I guess it's time for a trip to London.

Upon visiting the website to learn more about the gin, you might notice that the bubblegum-flavored booze is currently out of stock. Those of you living nearby might be bummed out, but don't get too upset. Elite Daily reached out to Ginspiration, and the company says that Bubba Hubba Liqueur will be available late on Friday, Aug. 10. You're welcome.

Now that you know how to get the bubblegum-flavored liqueur and when it will be available again, let's talk about the actual product a little bit more. According to Bubba Hubba Liqueur's description, key flavors of the gin include bubblegum and juniper. While taking a sip of the gin, you'll first taste "bubblegum sweetness," according to Ginspiration. Apparently, other "nostalgic bubblegum flavors" with hints of juniper will follow. TBH, this sounds like the booze of my dreams, and I can already taste the nostalgia.

In addition to a flavor description, Ginspiration also suggests different ways to drink Bubba Hubba Liqueur. Based off the company's recommendations, it'd taste great mixed with lemonade, tonic water, or Prosecco. It also says that the gin would taste great without any mixers, and I don't doubt it. I wouldn't mind sipping on a glass of straight Bubba Hubba Liqueur. (Then again, the Prosecco combination sounds pretty dang good.)

Who says you have to choose one mixer, though? If you're over 21 years old, try experimenting. As always, drink responsibly.

If you do decide to drink Bubba Hubba Liqueur mixed with Prosecco, I have the perfect straw you can sip from. Sweet Saba x Ruffino Wines created unique straws that have Prosecco-infused candy attached to them. They aren't alcoholic, so you won't have to worry about getting too much of a buzz while using them to sip on your bubblegum gin. Plus, they're topped off with edible gold, which means your drink will get a glittery makeover.

By now, you're probably excited to try a Bubba Hubba cocktail. If that's the case, make your way to the U.K. and order a bottle. I know I'm going to give it a try next time I'm across the pond.