Billie Eilish is on fire this year. Between releasing a top-charting album, having a doll designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami modeled after her, and becoming a fashion darling in her own right, she's taken the world by storm. Her latest endeavor? A Billie Eilish x Siberia Hills clothing collaboration, which is available to pre-order on the musician's site now and encapsulates her edgy, streetwear-loving style to a T. Comprised of two hoodies and a t-shirt, it's certainly small but mighty, and seeing as it's affordable AF (the hoodies go for $65, while the t-shirt goes for $35), it'll let you channel your favorite songstress' style without breaking the bank.

If you're a huge Eilish fan then you probably remember that she dropped a collaboration with Freak City earlier in 2019 at the end of July. From sports bras and glasses to shorts and tube tops, the lineup boasted a wide variety of silhouettes that all featured a '90s graffiti culture-inspired vibe. While this new collection is much smaller, it still packs an equally bold punch.

Siberia Hills is a European streetwear label that Eilish has been known to rock on tour, so it makes sense the singer would want to collaborate with them. Their vibe is edgy, out there, and straight up weird at times — a match made in heaven for Eilish.

Billie Eilish

The first piece from the collaboration is a cozy black hoodie. Featuring a red screen printed graphic of manga-like characters on the front as well as "SIBERIA" and "BILLIE" printed on either sleeve cuff, it's a piece that I'm sure the musician will be seen rocking time and time again. Currently available for pre-order (all items from the collection will ship within 3-4 weeks), it retails at $65 and, as with the other two pieces in the collection, will come with a digital download of Eilish's most recent album, When We Wall Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Billie Eilish

Next up is a white hoodie, which boasts the exact same graphic as the black hoodie except in a non-red color way. The manga-like characters pop and look like sexy, powerful superheroes of sorts, and who doesn't want that energy exuding from their clothes all day? I certainly do. This style is also available for pre-order and retails for $65.

Billie Eilish

Last but not least, the mini collection is rounded out by a black t-shirt. You can never have too many graphic tees! It features the same graphic as the black hoodie, complete with the red tint, and the sleeves on the t-shirt also read "SIBERIA" and "BILLIE," respectively. I can picture myself wearing this with a black patent mini skirt and my platform Dr Martens and feeling all kinds of edgy — it's the perfect look to transition from summer to fall in, which are few and far between.

What do you think? Are you into Eilish's clothing collaborations? She's approaching artist merch in a completely different way and I've got to say, I am here for it.