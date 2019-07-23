There are some musicians whose style is so beyond cool that it can seem impossible to emanate. That is, unless they release a fashion collection. If you've been dying to know where to get the Billie Eilish x Freak City collaboration you've come to the right place. The lineup of 10 items is officially available to pre-order now at Eilish's webstore, and they're pieces that you can mix and match with ease to totally nail her aesthetic. Known for sporting oversized tees, wide-leg pants, punky jewelry, and really whatever the F she feels like, the artist has created a look for herself that's all her own. But it seems she's ready to let the world get in on it too, as indicated by this new drop.

Comprised of bra tops, shorts, tees, and a pair of sporty sunglasses, the collection, which ranges in price from $40 to $60, looks beyond comfy. Each piece boasts a decidedly 90s/ 2000s vibe, with many styles featuring graffiti-inspired prints. Available for pre-order now, all items within the collection are expected to ship within five to six weeks. The best part? You'll get a free digital copy of Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with any order.

Check out select styles from the collection below and fill your cart up stat.

Shade Room

BILLIE EILISH X FREAK CITY GLASSES + DIGITAL ALBUM $18 | Billie Eilish Buy Now

If you follow Eilish on Instagram then you know that sport sunnies are a staple in her wardrobe. Score a pair of your own featuring lime green accents and graffiti-covered lenses.

Souvenir Shop

BILLIE EILISH X FREAK CITY SUPER FAN ALL OVER PRINT T-SHIRT + DIGITAL ALBUM $55 | Billie Eilish Buy Now

The iconic I <3 NY shirt gets a very Billie update and is a great way to show your support for the singer. Everything emblazoned on it is true...

Green With Envy

BILLIE EILISH X FREAK CITY GREEN GRAFFITI HOODIE + DIGITAL ALBUM $90 | Billie Eilish Buy Now

Neon everything is hot for summer 2019, so why not wear it in hooded tee form? This is the type of piece that'll turn heads no matter where you go and no matter what you pair it with. Black leather mini? A match made in heaven. Tear-away track pants? Meant to be.

Tag It

BILLIE EILISH X FREAK CITY GRAFFITI SPORTS BRA + DIGITAL ALBUM $40 | Billie Eilish Buy Now

Supportive bra, supportive fan. Seeing as my entire sports bra collection is black, I think it's about time I add some bright fun print.

Short Order

BILLIE EILISH X FREAK CITY GREEN GRAFFITI SHORTS + DIGITAL ALBUM $60 | Billie Eilish Buy Now

If a mini skirt and track pants both sound like duds to you, fear not. The hooded tee can come with matching shorts for a truly full-on electrifying look.

That's Tight

BILLIE EILISH X FREAK CITY GREEN GRAFFITI SKIRT + DIGITAL ALBUM $45 | Billie Eilish Buy Now

This is basically the 2019 version of the bandage skirt and yeah, it's way cooler than the one you wore in the 2000s.

Mixed Messages

BILLIE EILISH X FREAK CITY SUPER FAN ALL OVER PRINT SHORTS + DIGITAL ALBUM $50 | Billie Eilish Buy Now

Half blurry, half clear, just like my emotions. Another pair of shorts that look uber comfy and clearly don't take fashion too seriously.

Totally Tubular

BILLIE EILISH X FREAK CITY GREEN GRAFFITI TUBE TOP + DIGITAL ALBUM $40 | Billie Eilish Buy Now

You better believe the collection includes a tube top! The bralette style that was ubiquitous in the 2000s is having a major resurgence in popularity this year, and seeing as it was 100 degrees here in New York City last weekend I am beyond happy about it.