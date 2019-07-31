I know it was way back in April, but it feels like it was only a minute ago that ARMY was celebrating BTS' amazing comeback performance on M Countdown. The seven boys performed "Dionysus" for the very first time, remember? Understandably, their fans all over the world went wild. It's now almost four months later, and the popstars have just gifted us all with a behind-the-scenes video of BTS' final "Dionysus" performance from their appearance on Inkigayo. It was the end of a beautiful era, and I promise it will give you all the feels.

Just a quick reminder in case y'all forgot: "Dionysus" is a track off BTS' album Map of the Soul: Persona. It's also the name of a Greek god associated with wine, grape cultivation, fertility, theater, and religious ecstasy. Not too shabby, right? It turns out, Dionysus is actually a pretty important figure in Greek mythology. According to the website Greek Gods & Goddesses, "Dionysus was often called Eleutherios, meaning 'the liberator,' because his wine, music, and ecstatic dance freed his followers from self-consciousness and the restraints of society."

I dig it. I mean, we could pretty much say the same thing about BTS. You know, minus the part about wine.

Anyhoo, in BTS' latest Bangtan Bomb, we get to see the boys' as they got ready for the very last performance of "Dionysus" on Inkigayo, a South Korean music program, on April 21.

Take a look:

BANGTANTV on YouTube

I don't know about you guys, but my favorite part is the close up of Suga tying his rainbow shoes. Anyone know where I can find a pair of those babies? I need them in my life ASAP!

YouTube/BANGTANTV

I also love the part when Jin says something and Jimin starts cracking up.

YouTube/BangtanTV

And can we talk about Jin's muscles in that sleeveless red shirt for a sec?

YouTube/BangtanTV

Dayummmmm. Did he cut those sleeves off himself? I have questions!

Also, how adorable is Jungkook punching the air in his yellow "Loverboy" sweater? Boxing king!

YouTube/BangtanTV

I am here for those moves all day.

And check out V in his blue hair and bright purple turtleneck.

YouTube/BangtanTV

He is just such a total vibe.

Meanwhile, according to a fan in the YouTube comments section, here's a translation of the convo that went down between him and RM:

RM: Dionysus promo ended. Taehyung-ssi, you worked hard.

V: You worked hard. It’s been a week since we started the promo, we had to film many things so we’ve been tired physically. If there were no ARMYs, we couldn’t perform twice not even once.

RM: Right. We will keep it up!

They are just so cute together. I mean, they are holding hands, you guys! I stan.

You know what else I'm so into? J-hope dancing around backstage in bright pink pants and a head full of wavy hair.

YouTube/BangtanTV

Honestly, I know there aren't any English subtitles out there yet, but it really doesn't matter because I could watch this vid all day and still find new things to obsess over.

You know, like RM's Gucci jacket:

YouTube/BangtanTV

I may not understand anything the boys are saying in this video, but I'm here for it all. Here's how that last performance turned out, by the way. SPOILER ALERT: It was epic.

SBS KPOP PLAY on YouTube

Thanks for sharing, boys!