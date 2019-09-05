In my opinion, no city does weekends like New York City. The land of skyscrapers, neon billboards, bustling sidewalks, and incredible food is always up to something fun and exciting, whether it be a pop-up shop in SoHo or a concert in the middle of Times Square. But this ball pit party in NYC called "Festiballs" is the latest and greatest event you need to attend this September. It'll be the highlight of your weekend and Instagram feed.

Next to your influencer-esque snaps with the yellow taxis and perfectly-brewed matchas, the photos you'll capture at this event will be bright and bold. Your selfies with slices of pizza and glasses of prosecco will show your followers that you're ready to rake in the likes and comments. The videos you'll take when you're surrounded by glow-in-the-dark balls, your best friends, and good vibes will prove you love making new memories too.

Not to mention, Festiballs will be the experience you look back on for days, and even years, to come when you're on the subway and daydreaming about your travels. It'll be next to the dreamy moments you spent with the Empire State Building and items on your bucket list like "take a walk through Central Park" and "buy a trendy tote bag in SoHo."

Just in case you don't believe me, here are the details on Festiballs NYC and what you can expect from this epic event. Essentially, it's one big party hosted in the city with the help of 250,000 LED illuminated and glow-in-the-dark balls, according to SecretyNYC.co. From the moment you arrive, you'll be entertained and also transported back to when you were a kid — jumping around in a similar ball pit at a fellow first grader's birthday party.

The major difference between then and now, though, will be that this event has many #adult perks. According to SecretyNYC.co, there will be a bar serving cocktails, so you can sip on something sweet while socializing and having fun in the pit. On the weekends, there will even be slices of pizza and prosecco served, so you don't need to worry about getting hungry and leaving to get a snack.

In addition, a live DJ set will play the hits you love to dance to on your usual nights out, and lights will flash to the electric beats. It'll add to the fun atmosphere and experience as a whole, and make you want to attend more of these kinds of pop-ups and parties in the future. (Oh, and it will also make you want to pull out your phone and gets tons of pics for your Instagram feed.)

Now, during your time at Festiballs, you can jump into the glowing ball pit as much as you like. There's no limit. But you do need a ticket to attend the event located at the Bogart House in Brooklyn at all. To get tickets, simply head to the Festiballs event page on Fever and review all of the information there. Take a minute to note that there won't be a vegan option for pizza, but there will be vegetarian slices served, and that you need to be 21 and over with a valid ID to go to this event.

Then, pick a date and time you'd like to attend. The ball pit party is going to run from Wednesday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, and there are different hour and half-long sessions you can pick from. Some start at 11 a.m. and others begin at 9:30 p.m.

Grab your tickets sooner rather than later so you don't miss out on the fun and all the Instagrammable moments you can have. I don't know about you, but I can already picture colorful selfies and hilarious candids where you hold up your slice of pizza and show off your beaming smile amongst other partygoers. Getting those pics will be the highlight of your weekend, and likely make for the brightest and coolest spots on your social media feeds.