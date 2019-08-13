What would you do without your favorite sitcom, Friends? Personally, I think my Friday nights would be very boring without Joey and Chandler debating who gets the foosball table or ordering two pizzas. I would miss watching Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe wear wedding dresses and talking about relationships in that purple apartment. Truth is, this show is often one of the brightest parts of my day and I'm so incredibly proud that Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Sept. 2019. If you're a true fan who feels the same, then check out the Friends pop-ups and events going on over the next few months. They're hardly "moo points."

In fact, they're quite the opposite. They let you dive head-first into the world of the crew. They let you sit in Central Perk and sip on coffee out of a giant mug. They let you relive and experience the scenes that always make you laugh, like the embarrassing first dates and cheesecake in the hallway. Most importantly, they let you celebrate the catchphrases, Christmas episodes, and bits of sarcasm as they turn 25 years old.

In the words of Ross, "I'm fine!" (Not really. This milestone actually makes me feel pretty ~vintage~.) Check out these Friends pop-ups and events, OK? I'm going to grab a box of tissues in the meantime.

1. The 'Friends' Pop-Up In New York City YouTube The first event that should be on your radar is the Friends pop-up in New York City. Hosted by Warner Bros. and Superfly, it's probably the best way to be part of this beloved show from the '90s and pretend you're in some of your favorite scenes. According to E! News, it's going to give fans a chance to immerse themselves in every part of the show, from the group meet-ups at Central Perk to looking through Monica and Rachel's iconic purple door. The pop-up is set to run from Sept. 7 to Oct. 6, 2019, and tickets cost $29.50 per person. Gather your besties and go.

2. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Pop-Up In Los Angeles Next, hop on a plane to the West Coast to celebrate your fave show of all time and the people who made it possible. There are two Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations in Los Angeles that are turning their space into a real-life Central Perk from Aug. 16 through Aug. 23. It'll be well-worth booking the adventure trip you've had on your mind, and making a Friends-related pit stop. According to E! News, there will be lots of opportunities to take Instagram-worthy pictures with the orange couch and specialty drinks that are going to be on the menu. You may want to order "The Rachel Matcha Latte," "The Joey Mango Cold Brew Tea," or "The Monica Midnight Mocha Cold Brew." TBH, I'd order them all and then start quoting the characters with lines like, "She's your lobster!" and, "Pizza! We like pizza!"

3. The Release Of The Lego 'Friends' Set Lego As far as I'm concerned, you're never too old to play with toys and games. I mean, take it from Joey and Chandler who always ended the day with a round of foosball, or the entire crew who participated in poker tournaments, Jeopardy-style bets, and competitions over who could name the 50 states. (Did Ross ever name them all? Let me know.) Next month, when the 25th anniversary of the first episode of Friends rolls around, it's the perfect time to channel your nostalgia and invest in a set from Lego. Curbed reported that Lego is releasing a 1,070-piece set that, once built, looks exactly like Central Perk. It includes the major characters, plastic bagels, coffee mugs, and even Phoebe's guitar. To celebrate, host an event of your own at your place. Invite your besties over to re-watch your favorite Friends episodes and put this Lego Central Perk together. Um, yes please.

4. A "'Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary" Screening I don't know about you, but I live for the theme song, laugh tracks, and iconic lines like, "How you doin'?" from Friends. I could watch them over and over again, and still find Chandler's sarcastic advice and comments straight-up hilarious. That's why I'll likely be going to one of the "Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary" screenings, via Fathom Events. Here's the deal on this event. In more than 1,000 theaters throughout the U.S., there will be 12 episodes of Friends screened across three days, as reported by Mashable. You and your besties can head to a participating theater on Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2., to see the characters you love navigate the "real world" in New York City on the big screen. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 16, 2019 on the Fathom Events site, so be sure to set a reminder in your phone so you don't miss out on this one.