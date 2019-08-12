Can you believe it has nearly been a full 25 years since viewers first met Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, and Phoebe? When Friends premiered in 1994, nobody had a clue that the show about six friends navigating life in New York City would go down as one of the most beloved sitcoms ever, or that 25 years later, fans would still be quoting their favorite episodes daily. The iconic sitcom will officially turn 25 on Sept. 22 of this year, and to celebrate, Friends is heading to the big screen. Here's how to watch Friends episodes in theaters to celebrate the big anniversary in a truly unforgettable way.

To ring in 25 years of Friends, Warner Bros. is teaming up with Fathom Events to screen remastered versions of 12 fan-favorite episodes in movie theaters across the United States. The three-night special event, called Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary, will kick off at the end of September and conclude in the beginning of October. Along with screenings of four remastered episodes per night, the event will also treat fans to some exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content about the making of Friends.

If you want to be one of the scores of Friends superfans to see Central Perk and Monica's apartment on the big screen, here are the specific details you need to know: The Fathom Events Friends special will take place at more than a thousand participating theaters nationwide on Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2. Screenings will begin at 7 p.m. local time on each of those dates, with four unique episodes screening on each date.

NBC

Of course, superfans can buy tickets to all three nights of the event, but audiences also have the option to just attend one or two nights. Here is a rundown of which classic Friends episodes will be screening on each date of the event, so you can choose the night your favorite scenes will be showing:

Monday, Sept. 23

"The Pilot," Season 1 Episode 1 "The One with the Blackout," Season 1 Episode 7 "The One with the Birth," Season 1 Episode 23 "The One Where Ross Finds Out," Season 2 Episode 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

"The One with the Prom Video," Season 2 Episode 14 "The One Where No One’s Ready," Season 3 Episode 2 "The One with the Morning After," Season 3 Episode 16 "The One with the Embryos," Season 4 Episode 12

Wednesday, Oct. 2

"The One with Chandler in a Box," Season 4 Episode 8 "The One with Ross's Wedding — Part 2," Season 4 Episode 24 "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," Season 5 Episode 14 "The One Where Ross Got High," Season 6 Episode 9

Tickets will be available on Fathom Events' website on Friday, Aug. 16, along with a full list of all the movie theaters participating in the Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary event. So be sure to check the Fathom Events site then, because a Friends anniversary special like this will probably sell out pretty quickly, and no superfan wants to miss out on hearing Ross yell, "We were on a break!" on the big screen.