I might be getting a little ahead of myself here, but it's almost time to start baking Christmas cookies. Sure, Halloween hasn't even come yet — but that doesn't mean the holiday season isn't on its way. I'm just about ready to set my PSL aside and start making winter treats, and I have the perfect ingredients to begin with. I'm talking about this new bag of Reese's Baking Peanut Butter Cups and Pieces. It has two of my favorite Reese's candies in one package, which is going to make for some delicious homemade cookies. Who am I kidding, though? I'll probably end up eating 'em straight out of the bag. I have zero willpower, guys.

This 2-in-1 package is perfect for your cookie endeavors, because it includes Reese's Baking Cups that are the ideal size for your winter sweets. I mean, let's face it: Adding a full-sized Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to your cookie dough would be tough, unless you chop it up into tiny pieces. Who wants to do that, though? You'd lose the entire "Reese's" look, which would be a total bummer. That's why Reese's Baking Cups are the way to go — and this bag has you covered. The candy package even contains Reese's Pieces, which will definitely give your peanut-buttery baked goods a different texture. Not to mention, they'll add some color to your cookies.

Now that I think about it, I would 100 percent eat these candies out of the bag. My cookie dough would be lucky if I added some Reese's magic to it.

Apparently, Instagram user JunkBanter has the same idea. The viral foodie posted about the Reese's combination bag early on Oct. 4, and said that he hasn't actually baked anything with it:

What, you didn’t expect me to actually bake anything with these right? ✋😂 All these do is prevent me from sticking my hand in two different bags when I’m watching movies or eating ice cream. But I’m a man of convenience and a sucker for a good gimmick. 🤷🏻‍♂️ If however anyone wants to bake something with these FOR me, I’ll happily review the shit out of it.

Again, I have every intention to bake something with these — but I'm truly afraid that I'll finish the bag before I even preheat the oven. If you're up for the challenge, you can buy them online at Walmart.com. Elite Daily reached out to Hershey's and asked where else customers can buy the bag, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Right now, you might be hitting the breaks when it comes to seasons changing. I know it's only October — and if you'd rather celebrate fall instead of winter, you can snack on Reese's Halloween chocolates. The pumpkin and ghost-shaped treats became available again in September, and you can buy a 10.2-ounce package of them for only $2.99. TBH, this might another Reese's treat that I'd probably end up eating straight out of the bag — but I digress.

Whether you're enjoying the Halloween season or are already planning your holiday baking sessions, it's easy to say that Reese's has you covered.