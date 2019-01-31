In case you haven't noticed, heart-shaped food is having a major moment right now. Between pizza pies, cookie cakes, chicken nugget trays, and more, goodies across the nation are getting romantic makeovers. Why is that, you ask? Well, believe it or not, Valentine's Day is right around the corner (time flies, I know). It seems like swoon-worthy snacks are popping up every day, and Auntie Anne's is hopping on the bandwagon. Not only will the company be offering heart-shaped pretzels on Feb. 14, but it'll also be giving some away for free. Yup, Auntie Anne's BOGO Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Pretzel deal is on its way, which means you'll be able to grab a heart-shaped treat on the house.

Auntie Anne's announced its Heart-Shaped Pretzels via press release on Thursday, Jan. 31, which gives you just enough time to schedule your Valentine's Day pretzel run. The romantic snacks will only be available at Auntie Anne's locations throughout the country on Feb. 14, so plan your holiday accordingly. There are a few things you should keep in mind before heading to your nearest location, though. For starters, only two flavors will be available as hearts. Those include the Original and the Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels, which are two solid options.

(And by "solid," I mean so delicious that my mouth is already watering.)

Courtesy of Auntie Anne's

You should also know how to get one of those romantic treats for free. Thankfully, the process is super easy. In order to score a BOGO Heart-Shaped Pretzel, head to Auntie Anne's Heart-Shaped Pretzel webpage between Feb. 11 and Feb. 14 and grab your offer. According to the company, Pretzel Perks loyalty members will get an email about the BOGO special on Feb. 14. If that's you, keep your eyes open for an email on Valentine's Day and bring your offer to your local Auntie Anne's.

Meredith Wenz, Auntie Anne's Director of Marketing, talked about the company's Heart-Shaped Pretzels in a press release. She said, "At Auntie Anne's, we couldn't be happier to once again share the love with salty or sweet Valentine's Day pretzel treats. We hope our Heart-Shaped Pretzels bring a smile to loved ones nationwide on February 14th."

I don't know about you, but they'll definitely bring a smile to my face on Valentine's Day.

If you're excited to score one (or two) Heart-Shaped Pretzels at Auntie Anne's on Feb. 14, go ahead and search for your closest location. In order to do so, head to the company's location webpage and enter your city or zip code. After entering your information, a list of nearby Auntie Anne's locations should appear.

If you don't live near an Auntie Anne's and still want join in on the heart-shaped fun, have no fear. California Pizza Kitchen is going to offer heart-shaped pizza pies in honor of the romantic holiday, so you can always opt for a slice instead of a pretzel. Heck, if you live near an Auntie Anne's and a California Pizza Kitchen location, why not try both? In my opinion, you can never have too many heart-shaped snacks — so eat up.