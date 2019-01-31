Valentine's Day is coming up quick, and that means you have a decision to make. Are you going to make a fancy dinner reservation somewhere, or are you going to order a good old pizza pie in honor of the holiday? If you chose the latter (like me), I have good news for you. California Pizza Kitchen's heart-shaped pies for Valentine's Day are coming, which means you can indulge in your favorite food without dropping major cash on a bougie meal. If you like the sound of that, mark your calendars and call your loved ones. These heart-shaped delicacies are extra cheesy, and you won't want to miss out on 'em.

If you're familiar with California Pizza Kitchen, then you probably know how delicious the company's crispy thin crust pizzas are. (Between flavors like Margherita, Jamaican Jerk, and more, you can't really go wrong.) According to the company's press release, those crispy thin crust pizzas are the only types of pizza on the menu that can be turned into a heart. Thankfully, it doesn't cost any extra money to turn your go-to pie into a romantic treat — so don't worry about shelling out extra cash in honor of the holiday. Instead, you'll be able to pay the normal price for your crispy thin crust and enjoy its swoon-worthy shape.

Courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen

Don't head to California Pizza Kitchen for a heart-shaped pie yet, though. According to the company, the romantic offering will only be available from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17. With that being said, you might want to plan your Valentine's Day dinner around that schedule (regardless of which day you're planning on celebrating the holiday). One more thing you should keep in mind is that the heart-shaped pies are only available for dine-in and take-out customers visiting participating California Pizza Kitchen locations. Also, the offer isn't available for anyone ordering through third-party delivery companies, per the company's release.

Brian Sullivan, senior vice president of culinary innovation at California Pizza Kitchen, talked about the company's Valentine's Day offerings in a press release. He said,

At CPK, we love creating opportunities to celebrate life’s special moments, and we’re excited to offer our guests several fun and delicious ways to make Valentine’s Day memorable this year. For the first time ever, we’re offering our signature California-style pizzas on heart-shaped crust. What better way to show you care than with a heart-shaped pizza Valentine?

Sullivan then referenced another Valentine's Day deal that the company is offering, saying, "We’re also happy to bring back our popular Sweet Deal for Two prix fixe menu, with new and classic CPK favorites to enjoy with loved ones, for a special price of $35."

Courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen

That's right: You and your boo (or BFF) can visit a participating California Pizza Kitchen between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17 and get a full-course meal for $35. That meal will include an appetizer, two entrées (yes, you can choose a heart-shaped pie), and one dessert. You can even top the meal off with two six-ounce glasses of wine for an extra $12. I am sold.

If you're also sold on the deal, visit a participating California Pizza Kitchen on (or around) Valentine's Day. In order to find a spot near you, take a moment and enter your zip code on the company's website. Once you find a location nearby that's offering the specials, mark your calendar and get hungry.