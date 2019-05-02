In typical millennial fashion, I absolutely love rosé. And if I find out your spring brunch or picnic plans don't include the boozy pink sip, I'll always be ready to change your mind. The super 'Gram-worthy wine has become a warm weather staple over the past few years. Whether you're looking for canned rosé, a classic glass of the stuff, or even frozé —the frozen slushy version of the drink — there's no shortage of incredible wines to choose from. If you're looking for a delicious bottle under 10 bucks, look no further than this $8 Rosé wine from Aldi for May 2019. Who knew all your boozy pink dreams could come true for such a good price?

Aldi's Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé France is the May 8 weekly special at Aldi and will retail for $7.99 until supplies run out. The Exquisite Collection Rosé has a delicate flavor profile that includes strawberry and white fruits with a ever-so-subtle spice. According to the Aldi website, the rosé pairs well with grilled fish and salads, or it can be enjoyed as an aperitif. A 750-milliliter bottle contains 13% alcohol by volume. Check out the Aldi store locator to determine product availability in your area, since it won't be available at all locations.

If you're already stoked about the Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé France at Aldi, you'll be even more excited to know that this wine has literally won awards — it was named the best value rosé for International Wine Challenge's Great Value Awards for two years in a row, according to Fortune. That's how you know you can't go wrong.

Courtesy of Aldi

Aldi also carries another rosé called La Rue Côtes de Provence Rosé that will still be around after the Exquisite Collection rosé flies off shelves. According to an Aldi spokesperson, the La Rue retails for $7.49 at every Aldi that carries alcohol, every day. It has 12% alcohol by volume. People who enjoy this dry, full-bodied rosé will experience the fresh taste of red fruits and strawberries. If you're looking for something to pair this pink drink with, the Aldi website recommends enjoying it with fish, seafood, and salad.

In case you're looking for a third rosé option, Aldi has you covered yet again. The Arosa Sparkling Moscato Rosé retails at $5.99 every day per an Aldi spokesperson and each bottle contains the same amount of wine as the Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé France and La Rue Côtes de Provence rosés. In the website description, Aldi notes that the flavors of strawberry and bright cherry make this a sweet, well-balanced wine that can be paired well with fresh fruits or a dessert. Fans can also enjoy it by itself or as an aperitif. It has 7% alcohol by volume. The Arosa Sparkling Moscato Rosé won World Wine Championship Award silver medal in 2017, because honestly, who doesn't like bubbles?

Though Aldi's $8 Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé France is a limited-time item, the La Rue and Arosa Sparkling Moscato Rosés are permanent fixtures at Aldi stores that sell alcohol. So whatever your spring and summer plans, make sure you stock up on Aldi rosé for a tasty and affordable sip.