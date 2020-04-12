Zoom is making it so easy to channel your inner Van Gogh or Picasso during your next video meeting. On April 1, the videoconferencing platform announced that it is teaming up with Getty to bring some of the most iconic artistic masterpieces to the service. Whether you choose to pick an artist you know and love or switch things up with something you've never seen before, these Zoom backgrounds of famous paintings are sure to add an artsy element to your next virtual call.

One of the features that sets Zoom apart from some of its competitors is the ability to swap out your background for a video or photo backdrop of your choice. With everything from Harry Potter and Friends-themed backdrops to Snapchat Snap Camera lenses that'll virtually transform your facial features, there's never been so many options to spice up your video calls. Now, art lovers can get in on the fun with just a few simple steps.

To get started, head to Getty's Open Content Program to access the over 100,000 images that are available either through the Getty Search Gateway or the Museum's Collection webpages. Once you're there, you'll see the option to either search for a particular image or to filter through different results by picking among different types of images, artists, and more. If you're stumped and have no idea where to start, you can also check out Getty's blog post with a couple of suggestions you probably recognize from art classes or museums.

Fine Art/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Once you find an image that you like, you'll want to hit the option to download it and select "presentation size." Next, you'll want to crop your photo to 1280 x 720 pixels to make sure it's at an optimal size then head to Zoom web portal to upload it. As always, head to Meeting Settings then click on Meeting tab. From there, you can access the Virtual Background option and upload the image depicting the painting or sketch of your choice.

There are over 100,000 different masterpieces to choose from, so tap into your artistic side over the next few weeks by browsing the different options and adding some culture to your virtual meetings.