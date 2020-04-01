Zoom is continuing to make it easier to liven up your meetings by switching up the backdrop of your screen. Whether you're trying to hide the squalor you surround yourself with or you're just looking to switch things up, Zoom offers so many different options to make virtually tuning into your workplace or classroom so much more entertaining. Here's how to get Zoom video backgrounds and try the feature out for yourself.

To get started, you'll first want to make sure your PC or Mac is updated to Zoom version 4.6.0. You may have to update your computer if it doesn't work right away. You can use this with an iPhone 8 or later or fifth-generation iPad or later with the iOS Zoom mobile app. Once you've downloaded Zoom and signed up for the video conferencing platform, you can head to the Zoom web portal to start getting creative with a video background. Click on Meeting Settings and select the Meeting tab from the menu. You should see the Virtual Background option there and a prompt to upload and image or high-res videos.

From there, you can choose a video of your own to upload or use one of the pre-made ones from Zoom's Background Library. To get in on options like a video of puppies hanging out together or a clip from Beyoncé's now-iconic Coachella headliner performance, you can choose the option to download the video file and then upload it when prompted in the Virtual Background page. Once you do so, you'll be virtually leading a meeting or chatting with your friends against the backdrop of Beychella or one of the other clips you decide to swap in. Because who doesn't need some "Who run the world?" energy right now.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoom's video background library includes options like the meme-worthy Super Bowl left shark from Katy Perry's Halftime Show, the iconic "Run, Forrest, run" scene from Forrest Gump, or an intergalactic chase through space from Star Wars.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

One thing's for certain: Whichever clip you end up choosing as your Zoom meeting backdrop is sure to make your meetings, classes, or happy hours a lot more exciting.