Full moons are overwhelming enough as it is. Even though they sure look glamorous and glowing up in the night sky, full moons tends to bring about some heavy emotions and powerful revelations. More often than not, the full moon pulls away the veil and shows you the truth. However, on this full moon, the truth will feel far hazier than ideal, which explains why these zodiac signs will have the worst Harvest Moon 2019. If you've got your sun, moon, or rising in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you might feel like you're being hit with one nightmare after another. But don't let this terrify you. It's part of life and you will come out on the other side stronger than ever.

All full moons are emotional by nature, but "emotional" takes on a whole new meaning when the full moon takes place in Pisces. This zodiac sign is incredibly sensitive, empathetic, and tuned in on the nuanced vibrations of life. This energy encourages you to let go of your logical mind and, instead, dive deep into your heart. For those with placements in the element fire, the energy from Pisces lands in an area of the birth chart that's known for a lot of change and difficulty. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it will be a negative experience — just an intense experience.

When this full moon forms an opposition to Mercury, Venus, and Mars, it may feel like there's a push and pull occurring in every facet of life. It will feel difficult to strike a balance between what's going on in your head and what's happening in reality, especially due to the fact that this full moon is also conjunct dreamy and illusive Neptune.

Here's what fire signs have in store:

Aries: You May Feel Immersed In Difficult Memories

You might hate admitting you have to slow down and heal from your pain, but now's the time, Aries. This full moon lights up your 12th house of spirituality, which deals with your secret world — the one no one else sees. This could involve repressed memories floating to the surface or a secret coming to light. You may feel like you're grappling with something difficult all on your own, but you're not. Reach out to someone you trust with your life and let them know how you're feeling.

Leo: You Could Let Go Of Something Important To You

With this full moon steeped in your dark eighth house of death and rebirth, it will leave you feeling all sorts of emotional. This house has to do with transformation, which means you may find yourself waving goodbye to the past in favor of a new beginning. Trust in the cycle of life and let things run their course. However, this full moon could also be the spark that ignites some seriously sexual and intimate connection. Allow it to deepen your bond with someone close to you. Don't be afraid of falling in love.

Sagittarius: You May Realize You Can't Rely On Something

This full moon will probably leave you with deep feelings, because it takes place in your fourth house of home and family. There may be unexpected drama with your loved ones and perhaps a situation falls through that leaves you feeling uncomfortable. Embrace the truths that arise and use them to help you make some necessary changes. It may be time to alter your behavior or your expectations. Perhaps its time to rearrange your home environment and make it more suited to your life. Regardless of what you do, take your emotional needs into consideration.