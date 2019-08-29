While some people might disagree with me, I think the new moon is the most positive phase of the lunar cycle. It's a chance to let go and start over. It's a spiritual opportunity to release what's no longer serving you and set an intention that guides you forward. Honestly, how amazing does that sound? Luckily, the next one scheduled on the cosmic calendar is one you definitely don't want to miss, especially because these zodiac signs will have the best new moon in Virgo 2019: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. So, if you were born with your sun or rising in the element of earth, you're about to feel so energized to make your dreams come true.

Taking place on Aug. 30 at 6:37 a.m. ET, this is one intensely potent new moon because it will join forces with Mercury, Venus, and Mars. This amplifies the effect it will have on your birth chart, which could tip you overboard or bolster you toward success (depending on how you harness this energy). Virgo is an incredibly logical, problem-solving, and responsible zodiac sign that's all about producing tangible results and mapping out their efforts. If there's ever a time to write down your goals, figure out a plan, and get to work — it's now. Since Virgo is also the sign of health and cleanliness, this new moon is beautiful for clearing out bad energy and detoxing yourself from negative habits. It could be as simple as organizing your home or as complex as focusing your sights on more mutually beneficial relationships. Forming a trine to both Uranus — planet of innovation — and Saturn — planet of commitment — you have all the power to unlock a brilliant idea and stick with it for the long haul.

Taurus: A New Romance Or Creative Project Is On The Way

This new moon is setting your heart on fire with passion because it lands in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This could indicate the start of a desire to express yourself artistically or even the beginning of a whirlwind romance.

No matter what, you're bound to feel inspired to get more enjoyment out of life, so make a promise to yourself that you're going to find more reasons to be excited. Let your inner child take the wheel and guide you on an imaginative and tantalizing new journey.

Virgo: You're Becoming A Stronger And More Confident You

Courage, self-love, and a desire to renew your sense of self are all things you should expect around this time. After all, this is your new moon. Taking place in your first house of the self, this is an opportunity to get in touch with your authentic personality and let the world know who you are and what you're about.

You're doing away with aspects of your character that belong in the past and embracing a version of yourself that you are proud of. Treat yourself like the warrior you are because actions begin with your mindset.

Capricorn: You're Learning New Things And Visiting New Places

Let go of everything you thought you knew and be open to a perspective you never thought before. The magic truly begins when you open your mind and drop your expectations. This sentiment couldn't possibly be more relevant than when the new moon lights up your ninth house of expansion and wisdom.

If you're game for it, this new moon can take you on an adventure you weren't expecting. This is your opportunity to do something spontaneous and risky such as plan a trip around the world or enroll back in school. The world is your exquisite oyster.