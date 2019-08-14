You know those moments where you feel what's in your heart so deeply, you can't help but cry? Almost like you're feeling everything all at once? All the memories of pain, happiness, love, and loss you've experienced just... culminate? This is one way to describe how a full moon can make you feel; it can dredge up all the emotions simmering beneath the surface. Fortunately for these zodiac signs, they'll have the best full moon in Aquarius 2019, which kicks off on Aug. 15 at 8:29 a.m. ET. Even though full moons are infamous for being harbingers of major intensity, sometimes they can also beautiful experiences. So if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, chances are, this full moon will feel strangely enticing.

However, all things considered, this full moon won't be a walk in the park. It will form an opposition to Venus — planet of money and love — as well as Mars — planet of sexuality and courage. As all oppositions go, this energy will stimulate your desire to argue, fight, or prove your point. Remember everyone has their own perspective and that doesn't mean there is one right or wrong answer. Despite this complex twist to the full moon, the influence from humanitarian, eccentric, and committed Aquarius stands strong. This full moon encourages you to be the most authentic version of yourself and to be a positive example for others.

If you happen to be influenced by the element air, this full moon will call attention to creatively rejuvenating and romantic aspects of your life. Here's how:

Gemini: You Are Being Inspired To Go On A Beautiful Journey

All aboard the adventure train because this full moon lands in your expansive ninth house of philosophy. This lunation is encouraging you to take a step back from your worries, concerns, and typical routine so you can see your life as a whole. Chances are, it's far more beautiful than you gave yourself credit for. Seeing all the possibilities and opportunities that await you might instill you with a hunger for more experiences and a desire to leap out of your comfort zone and try something new. As long as you're moving, you're doing it right.

Libra: You're Bursting With Artistic Energy And Feeling Romantic

Are you dancing with a sexy new crush? Pulling out your old paintbrushes? Jumping on stage for some karaoke? It would make sense, since the full moon lands in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This stokes a creative fire within you that encourages you to express yourself through color, music, and art. You have the power to create something beautiful and meaningful during this time, so create with the same freedom you did when you were a child. Your romantic life is also bursting with energy, so pay close attention to the people you're attracted to during this time.

Aquarius: You're Coming To Terms With Your True Self

This is your full moon, Aquarius, so make the best of it. Even though it's never easy when the cosmos are staring right at you, it's time to revel in being the center of attention. This full moon is asking you to let go of attachments and concerns that have been weighing on you. If you've been identifying with people, places, or things instead of stripping yourself down and getting to know the real you, then this full moon will feel like a huge wake-up call. Luckily, it has arrived to instill you with a brand-new confidence because no one loves being an individual more than you do.