There's one thing every procrastinator has said at some point in their life: "I'll get to it later." This is them rationalizing their decision to not do something, even though they know it'll come back to haunt them at some point in the future. If you're a procrastinator, you're probably easily distracted. It's not that you don't care about your to-do list; it's more so that something else caught your attention and you'd rather do that instead. If you're familiar with this dilemma, you might be one of the zodiac signs who are the biggest procrastinators. Chances are, you're reading this article and procrastinating on something else right now. Wink wink.

I, for one, have a long history of procrastinating. However, I like to think this helps me work well under pressure and fit way more into my schedule than I thought I could handle. I always find a way to get things done. The only person who gets hurt by my penchant for procrastination? That would be myself. Throughout school, I found myself working late into the night on essays I could have finished a long time ago. Even to this day, when I know I have plans at night, I'll procrastinate on doing my makeup and getting ready. I'm a "last minute" kind of gal, and luckily I have astrology to blame. Being a Gemini, my mind is all over the place. It's hard for me to stay focused on one thing a time because I get distracted as easily as a bird gets distracted by a shiny object.

If you have placements in Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, or Pisces, then join the club. Here's why these zodiac signs love to procrastinate:

Shutterstock

Taurus: You Might Take Forever Before You Feel Like Starting

Those born with Taurus placements are slow to get started. It doesn't help that they're also obsessed with relaxing in bed. They'll mull over their tasks and try to come up with reasons why they don't need to do it. Then, when the time finally comes, they feel totally guilty for procrastinating because they definitely set super high standards for themselves. However, when a Taurus finally does decide to do something, they stick to it all the way to the end.

Gemini: There's A Strong Chance You Totally Forgot About It

There are so many things on the Gemini mind at once. The pros of this is that they're capable of multitasking like a pro and seeing two sides of every issue. One major con, though: It's ridiculously hard to get them to stay focused. Since they're so easily bored, they always get distracted when something tries to get in the way of the task they need to get done. If they're cleaning their room, they'll find a photo album and start flipping through it instead. If they're writing an essay, they'll get trapped in the Wikipedia vortex in the process. It's a struggle.

Sagittarius: You're Trying To Fit So Much Into Your Schedule

It's so hard to get a Sagittarius to buckle down and get it done. The second someone lets a Sagittarius know there's an event that sounds way more fun, they will probably do that instead. They simply don't want to miss out on all the opportunities life has to offer, and as a result, they live in procrastination nation. Luckily, these adventurous folk know how to get a lot done in the nick of time and live to tell the tales.

Pisces: You're Daydreaming About Other Things Instead

Since Pisces lives in a dreamworld, it's hard for them to stay in reality for long periods of time. Unfortunately, reality is where they need to be in order to accomplish their tasks. Those born with Pisces placements make great artists because they're such creative and imaginative thinkers. They're always trying to escape to somewhere better and more beautiful. This leads to them being intense procrastinators, but thankfully, their creative talents help them accomplish tasks in a quick and unique way.