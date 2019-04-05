With Easter right around the corner, there are a ton of different things to get excited for — having a little extra time to spend with family, egg hunts, and most importantly, all of the straight-up delicious, limited-edition snacks that are already hitting grocery store shelves. And whether you're stocking up for Easter baskets, or if you're looking for a sweet springtime snack, these Welch's Fruit Snacks for Easter 2019 come in the most festive shapes for the holiday. I don't know about you, but I'm kind of obsessed.

Maybe you celebrate the springtime holiday with family, or you might simply enjoy getting in on all of the tasty treats Easter has to offer. Either way, Welch's Easter fruit snacks have once again hit grocery store shelves. They're incredibly festive, and like the rest of their offerings, they're hella tasty.

According to the brand, Welch's annual Easter Fruit Snacks come in four themed shapes, which include: a chick, two different colored eggs, a flower, and a bunny, each with a different fruity flavor. And whether you decide to stuff them inside of all your plastic eggs (because what's better than a sweet egg hunt?) or if you simply include them in all of your Easter baskets, they're delicious and so cute.

For real, though — how adorable are each of these shapes?

Courtesy Of Welch's

Courtesy Of Welch's

Courtesy Of Welch's

Courtesy Of Welch's

Courtesy Of Welch's

OMG, I love them all.

The only downside of these is the fact that I have zero self control. Going through a full box will be quite easy for me.

And although these springy treats are limited edition for the month of April, they are widely available for the time being. According to the brand, you can find them at Target stores nationwide, as well as a variety of other retailers such as Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Dollar General, and Family Dollar. To find them in your neighborhood, check out Welch's online locator — chances are, upon entering your zip-code, you will be able to find them quite easily. A 22-count bag with .5-ounce pouches will cost you $2.99, and a 28-count box of .5-ounce pouches will cost you $4.99. If you head to Costco or BJ's, however, you can find even bigger boxes, which include 85 and 165 pouches.

Once you eat your fair share of fruit snacks, you might be looking to balance out your palate with a savory treat. If that is — in fact — the case, you're in luck. Cheetos released Double Cheddar Eggs to keep the festivities going on a slightly saltier path. And if you ask me, I'm all about it. Unlike most sweet Easter treats, these are super cheesy, and luckily, they're widely available at stores like Target. However, keep in mind that their availability appears to vary by location, so definitely check their online locator for additional information.

Regardless of how you decide to spend Easter, there's no doubt in my mind Welch's Easter Fruit Snacks will be a solid addition to your festivities. A little bit (or a lot) of sugar is definitely necessary to celebrate the holiday, and these shapes are too cute to resist. So have a hoppy holiday, and friendly reminder: I will not be sharing my fruit snacks with you.