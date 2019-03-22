Cheetos Eggs Are Here For Easter, So You Can Have Cheese Instead Of Chocolate

Whenever I think about Easter treats, I think about caramel-filled chocolates, fruity jelly beans, and multicolored Peeps. I never really thought about cheese... until now, that is. If you're a cheese enthusiast (like myself), you'll be thrilled to know that Cheetos Eggs are here for Easter. Yup, that means you'll be able to snack on a different egg-shaped treat this spring. Sure, the cheesy egg-shaped Cheetos might not be sweet like your other candies, but they'll definitely add a savory twist to your Easter basket. I'm so excited.

If you're also stoked about the new springtime snack, you're probably wondering where you can get it. Right now, the Cheetos Eggs are shown on Target's website. However, it looks like the product's availability varies by location. In order to find a Target near you that's selling the cheesy treat, first head to Target's official web page. Then, find the location dropdown menu in the upper lefthand corner of the screen and enter your zip code. Once you see a Target that's close to you, hit "Set as my store" and check if Cheetos Eggs are being sold there.

If they are, get ready for the cheesiest Easter treat yet. I don't know about you, but my basket is so ready.

Now that you know where you can buy Cheetos Eggs, I'll tell you a little bit more about them. According to the Easter-themed Cheetos bag (which features Chester Cheetah with bunny ears bursting out of an Easter egg), Cheetos Eggs have double the cheddar in them. In my opinion, Cheetos are delicious as they are — but I can't even imagine how good they taste with double the cheese. What makes them even better is that the cheese they're made with is real, per Target.

Yup. I think I found my new favorite Easter snack, guys.

If you're really craving Cheetos Eggs and can't find them at your local Target, don't fret. It looks like they're also available on Amazon, so go ahead and stock up for the season.

Those of you who'd rather stick with classic Easter candy this spring have plenty of options, so fear not. If you're into jelly beans, check out this Jewel Spring Mix by Jelly Belly. The springtime collection features an array of sparkly jelly beans with flavors like Jewel Very Cherry, Jewel Sour Lemon, Jewel Sour Apple, and more. If you like the sound of that, you can buy a pack on Jelly Belly's website for $6.99.

If you'd rather stick with chocolate, you can opt for these Reese's Eggs that are literally stuffed with Reese's Pieces. With every bite, you'll get the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup taste that you know and love mixed with the iconic crunch of Reese's Pieces. You can purchase a six-pack of 'em on Walmart's website for under $4.

To be completely honest, I'm totally willing to buy all of these treats and snack on them throughout the Easter season. I love Cheetos, jelly beans, and chocolate, so any of 'em would make me a happy camper.