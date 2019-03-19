Spring has (almost) sprung, which means it's time to start stocking up on your favorite Easter candy. I don't know about you, but I've always loved jelly beans. They're sweet — but not too sweet — and come in a ton of flavors that never disappoint. Plus, they always add a splash of color to my candy collection. This year, it looks like there will be color and sparkles in my basket, because Jelly Belly's Jewel Spring Mix has sparkling jelly beans that'll outshine the other candies (literally). Plus, if you get them, they'll add some extra shimmer to any Easter IG pics that you end up posting this year. It's a total win-win.

If you're a Jelly Belly enthusiast (like me), then you might recognize the Jewel Spring Mix. According to the company, the bag of sparkling jelly beans is a returning Easter favorite that's actually available all year long. In other words, if you need shiny jelly beans on a different date, you'll be able to buy them anytime you want. Whether you're hoping to stock up for Easter or buy them for a different holiday, you can purchase a Jewel Spring Mix bag on Jelly Belly's website for $6.99.

TBH, I'd be happy snacking on these beauts throughout the entire year.

Courtesy of Jelly Belly

Not only are the sparkling jelly beans pretty, but their packaging is, too. As you can see, the shiny Jewel Spring Mix bag is purple in color and features simple flower designs on the front. Sure, it's perfect for Easter — but I'd totally bring these to a springtime bash or a summer BBQ, wouldn't you?

Now, you're probably wondering what the jelly beans inside of the Jewel Spring Mix taste like. I mean, Jelly Belly is known for its unique jelly bean flavors, so I don't blame you for being curious. Thankfully, the flavors featured inside of the springtime offering will give you total warm-weather vibes. According to Jelly Belly, the flavors are as followed:

Jewel Very Cherry

Jewel Sour Lemon

Jewel Sour Apple

Jewel Orange

Jewel Grape Soda

Jewel Bubble Gum

Jewel Berry Blue

Between those flavors and a sparkling pastel appearance, I'm so ready for a handful. The Jewel Spring Mix isn't Jelly Belly's only sparkling product, though. Believe it or not, the company is also selling Sparkling Bunny Corn, which is essentially sparkly candy corn. But instead of your typical yellow, orange, and white candies, the Sparkling Bunny Corn comes in shiny springtime colors including pink, purple, light green, and yellow.

Between shiny jelly beans and sparkling candy corn, your Easter IG pics are about to get glamorous.

If you're hoping to add Sparkling Bunny Corn to your springtime candy collection, you can head to Jelly Belly's website and order a bag for $2.99. If you end up loving it, you can buy a 12-pack of the sparkling sweets for $29.99.

To check out all of Jelly Belly's Easter and spring candies, head to the company's website and choose your favorite springtime sweets. Between sparkling treats, chocolate eggs, and more, you won't be disappointed.