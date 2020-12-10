'Tis the season for sippin' hot chocolate with marshmallows, baking gingerbread cookies, and enjoying as many holiday-themed experiences as possible. However, before you fill your itinerary with drive-thru light shows and holiday movie nights in your festive PJs, look into the virtual holiday 2020 experiences that even Frosty the Snowman would think are cool.

These virtual holiday experiences can all be enjoyed at home while you're relaxing on your couch, surrounded by your cozy decor. Plus, they adhere to the guidelines for protecting yourself from the coronavirus, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was updated on Nov. 27, 2020. The CDC strongly urges everyone to avoid close contact with others, and only celebrate with the people in your immediate household. That's where these virtual excursions and adventures come into play.

These virtual holiday experiences only require yourself and a WiFi connection, but can provide tons of fun for the season. Some of them may make you feel like you're on the North Pole, while others consist of shopping small vendors as if you're taking a stroll through the most iconic Christmas markets. Before you jump into the seasonal fun, put on a pair of snowman socks. Then, prepare for them to be rocked by these virtual holiday experiences.

1. Shop Handmade Goods With Markets For Makers Marko Geber/DigitalVision/Getty Images If picking out the perfect gift for your friends is your favorite part about the holidays, then shopping handmade goods through Markets for Makers is the virtual experience you've been waiting for this season. As noted on MarthaStewart.com, this market is a staple in cities throughout the U.S., and it's going virtual this year. Have fun shopping from notable vendors from the comfort of your couch. Check out Alex Greco Lettering that's transforming mugs with decorative words, and Aloha Earthlings by Aloha Organic Soap that offers sustainable products to add to your home. Each seller may be paired with a coupon, so you can save while you have this virtual market experience.

2. Sing With A Broadway Star Through Airbnb Singing the holiday classics gets a serious upgrade when you're doing it alongside a Broadway star. This experience, brought to you by Airbnb Online Experiences, is hosted by Stephen who is known for his role as Scar in Broadway's The Lion King. During your session with him, you can expect to participate in a warm up, get the scoop on singing techniques, and learn a holiday song. Tickets for this experience are $50 per person. To snag one, go to the Airbnb listing "Sing Holiday Songs with a Broadway Star," and choose the date and time you want to participate.

3. Participate In Macy's Santaland At Home Every year, Macy's goes all out decorating their storefronts with ornaments, giant gifts, or even Santa Claus. This year, you can participate in the Macy's Santaland festivities at home. Simply toss on your own Santa hat and head to the website where you'll find links for meeting Santa, whipping up peppermint bark brownies, or even creating your own snow globes. Long story short: This is an experience that covers all the bases of Christmas.

4. Catch Up On 'The Nutcracker' With The Washington Ballet In-person theatre has been on hold for quite some time now, but that isn't stopping The Washington Ballet from putting on The Nutcracker virtually. On the virtual experience's page, the Ballet has rounded up behind-the-scenes videos, clips of their past performances, and a special titled "Clara’s Christmas Eve Dream" which premiered on Dec. 1, 2020. Head to the website to catch all things related to this beloved holiday story and to get inside scoop you wouldn't have at a typical show.