Coloring is a great way to get creative, but you might not always have the supplies you need on hand. Fortunately, there are plenty of virtual coloring sheets available online. All you need is an internet connection to get started.

Coloring in pre-made drawings is the perfect way to get creative without the hassle of drawing something from scratch. If you find yourself without art supplies, there are many ways you can color virtually. If you're worried the only coloring sheets available are geared toward kids, rest assured there are plenty of digital coloring sheets fit for adults. Whether you're using a smartphone, an iPad, or your PC or Mac, here are some applications that allow you to get creative with so many virtual coloring sheets.

1. New York City coloring sheet

Available from Supercoloring.com, this New York coloring sheet is free to color in online. You can color this in with a pencil, a paintbrush, or a marker tool, change your stroke size, and select from a variety of colors on the right.

2. A Floral Mandala

Another option from Supercoloring.com appears in their Mandala section. This floral mandala coloring page has enough detail to keep you busy, but it's easy to complete.

3. Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night virtual coloring sheet

This online version of Van Gogh's famous painting is free to color virtually, thanks to Supercoloring.com.

Fine Art/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

4. These celeb coloring sheets

Supercoloring.com also has a famous people section, with many pop icons and actors to choose from. Celebs you can color in online include Lana Del Ray, Adele, Beyoncé, Emma Watson, and Demi Lovato.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

5. The Happy Color app

This virtual coloring app is available on the App Store and Google Play, and boasts high ratings. When you download the app, you'll have access to thousands of color-by-number coloring sheets.

Some featured artwork includes some pop culture coloring pages, beautiful landscapes, wild animals, florals, foods, mosaics, and more.

6. This Game of Thrones coloring sheet

Clipart.email features several adult coloring sheet options you can color in online free. This Game of Thrones coloring page is available to make your own.

7. Pigment app

While the Pigment App isn't free, it's got some amazing Disney coloring sheets, as well as some options to add texture to your pictures. The app offers a seven-day free trial, and if you keep using it, it costs $1.99 per week, or $8 a month. There's an option to subscribe for $4.99 a month or $19.99 for the year, too. The app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

8. Oil Painting by Color Planet

This application is available for free on both the App Store and Google Play. Instead of flat designs, this app offers a unique color by number experience as you fill in oil paintings and make them look like real works of art. There are a variety of images on the app, including some famous buildings like the Tower of Pisa and the Taj Mahal.

Tomasz Zajda / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

9. Polygon

Polygon is a coloring app for Android and iPhone that fills in your color by number with polygon shapes, giving the images a cool texture that other apps don't. It's free to use and features famous places and cute animals.

10. Coloring Fun: Color By Number

This adult coloring app is free for iOS and Android and is full of free images in categories like Fantasy, Mandalas, Cartoon, Animals, and more. The especially fun sheets are marked "Special" and give you a textured outcome to your picture.

11. Disney LOL's Elsa coloring page

Disney's LOL site lets you color in Disney character online for free. This virtual coloring sheet of Elsa is too good.

No matter what you choose to color, there are plenty of virtual options to keep you busy.