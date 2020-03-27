If you're looking for a calming, creative activity, you don't need to look much farther than a pack of colored pencils and some paper. Getting started from scratch can be hard, which is where coloring books come in handy. These free printable coloring sheets for adults feature some fun fan designs, including an adorable Baby Yoda page.

Adult coloring books have gained popularity in the last few years, and it might just be for the sole fact that it's fun to take a timeout with a creative release, without the pressure of creating your own original drawing. It's also pretty relaxing. Although the American Art Therapy Association has said adult coloring is not a substitute for professional art therapy, the organization does recognize that art in any form can carry a "stress reducing value," which is most likely why people describe adult coloring as a zen experience.

Stress-relieving or not, coloring is a fun, relatively easy hobby to get into, even when you have a rather busy schedule. Luckily, there are plenty of choices that include pop culture nods, inspirational people, and even Baby Yoda.

1. Greta Thunberg from Ashley Longshore

Longshore's collection includes notable female figures that are leaving their mark on the world. Get this free coloring sheet of Greta Thunberg here.

2. This lion coloring sheet by Lilly Pulitzer

This adult coloring sheet features a cute and funky design with flowers, butterflies, the sun, and a lion. You can download the lion coloring sheet and Lilly Pulitzer's recently released collection of coloring pages.

Wokephoto17/Moment/Getty Images

3. Florence Nightingale

Longshore's coloring page of Florence Nightingale reminds us of all of the strong, groundbreaking women who have helped pave the way to a better world.

4. Lilly Pulitzer sun coloring page

This free coloring sheet features a flowy floral design encompassing a great shining sun.

5. A whimsical butterfly

Another design by Lilly Pulitzer's Print Studio, this fun butterfly illustration has a loose, hand-drawn look.

6. Nina Simone

Singer, musician, and civil rights activist, Nina Simone was a queen in every right. Longshore's illustration of Simone captures her image with a fun chevron design.

7. Longshore's Malala Yousafzai

Yousafzai's activism for female education and rights is inspiring, and so is this free coloring sheet.

Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

8. This Frozen coloring sheet

Technically, this is great for kids and adults. Frozen fans won't be able to resist this Anna and Elsa coloring sheet from Crayola.

9. Olaf and Sven coloring sheet

Crayola has another great choice for Disney lovers. This Olaf and Sven coloring page is free to download from the company's website.

10. Pages from an unofficial Baby Yoda coloring book

These cute illustrations from Martin Gee in the unofficial Baby Yoda Coloring Book From Vulture will make you feel so seen. Who wouldn't want to color in his adorable face?

Lucasfilm

There are endless options, so if you're looking for a specific coloring page, odds are you'll find what you're looking for.