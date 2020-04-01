Coloring is a fun way to pass the time when you find yourself stuck indoors. If you want to pay homage to some of your fave Disney characters during your next art session, all you need is some blank printer paper and art utensils, such as crayons or colored pencils, to get started. There are plenty of choices available online, and these 10 free Disney printable coloring sheets are simply magical.

Even as an adult, coloring is a go-to creative outlet, and it's also a fun social activity to host over group chats when you can't get together IRL. Disney-lovers can connect with cute coloring pages featuring their favorite characters, such as Anna, Elsa, and Sven from Frozen; Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian; and all of your favorite Disney princesses. The best part of all is you can score these Disney coloring sheets for free online to print out to start enjoying immediately.

1. Cinderella and Prince Charming

Crayola has a free printable coloring sheet featuring Cinderella and Prince Charming standing outside the castle in front of a full moon. This Cinderella coloring sheet of one of the most iconic Disney couples will have you feeling very nostalgic.

2. The unofficial Baby Yoda coloring sheets

Martin Gee's unofficial Baby Yoda coloring sheets for Vulture will have you losing it over the cuteness. The Child is ready and waiting for your next creative night in.

Lucasfilm

3. Ariel coloring sheet

GetDrawings.com has a wide selection of Disney Princess coloring pages for adults, including some of your favorite mermaid. This Ariel coloring page is available to print for free.

4. Moana coloring page

Disney's Family blog offers some adorable Disney crafts for all ages, including this Moana coloring sheet. It features Moana and her friends Maui, Pua, and Heihei as they sail the ocean.

5. Disney's Onward

If you haven't caught the new Onward flick from Disney yet, you can watch the flick at home with Amazon's Prime Video Cinema hub now or wait until it releases to Disney+ on Friday, April 3. You can also get in a Disney Pixar mood by coloring in an Onward coloring page.

6. Princess and the Frog from Disney LOL

You can get this coloring sheet of Tiana from Princess and the Frog for free from Disney LOL.

Disney

7. Disney castle coloring page

GetDrawings.com has a fun Disney-inspired castle coloring sheet that'll make you feel a whole lot closer to a Disney Park. Another fun option is a Disney castle from Supercoloring.com.

8. Disney Villains

GetDrawings.com has a Disney villains coloring page featuring your favorites from Maleficent to Captain Hook all posed in front of the Disney Castle.

9. Frozen coloring sheet

Frozen fans can score a free Anna and Elsa coloring sheet from Crayola, as well as one featuring Olaf and Sven.

Disney

10. Jack and Sally

Disney LOL has an iconic image of Jack and Sally perfect for adult coloring nights. Print the Jack and Sally coloring sheet or fill it on online.