Stormi Webster is learning something new every day — and melting hearts all over the world in the process. Kylie Jenner is not only nailing motherhood, but the makeup mogul is quite the pro when it comes to capturing sweet moments with her daughter on film. These videos of Kylie Jenner teaching Stormi about her birthstone are beyond precious.

After embracing a beautiful California day poolside together at their Calabasas home, Jenner and Stormi ventured out to a nearby farmer's market, where they continued to enjoy the outdoors. Jenner's excitement came in the form of street tacos, while Stomi held tight to a purple Amethyst tree that they picked up during their time there.

In the first IG Story, Stormi was completely distracted by the fact she could no longer hear the live farmer's market music. "Where's the music?" Stormi asked, to which Jenner had to inform her had stopped playing.

Conversation then turned to Stormi's newfound prized possession she was still holding close.

"You know that’s amethyst?” Jenner asked Stormi, who was seated on a concrete step. The tot confidently replied, "Yeah," to her mom who continued to explain to Stormi that "an amethyst is your [birth]stone.”

Check out the videos below to hear the entire conversation between Stormi and Jenner.

Earlier in the day, Stormi showed off her inquisitive side as she and Jenner chatted about the noises that could be heard outside their house. "What's that noise?" Stormi asked Jenner, who couldn't help but chuckle in awe, multiple times, proving she's quite the conversationalist.

Stormi has no shortage of adventures in her life. Days ago, the toddler joined Jenner and her gal pals for a short getaway. During the trip, Stormi took in ocean views and even got a chance to take a fun boat ride. Thanks to Jenner, fans are able to follow along with their mother-daughter outings, which are always adorable.