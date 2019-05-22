Looks like he's going for a swim. BTS' fandom is having a bit of a moment right now after the BTS Twitter account posted videos of Jungkook swimming. They're swooning over the video, and the fact that BTS posted a workout video of one of the boys, but they're also like, "Um, can we get a lifeguard for this precious man?!" Safety first, kids.

The video shows Jungkook standing at the edge of a pool in what appears to be a hotel, then he goes off the deep end (I will never stop making A Star Is Born references) and swims to the other side of the pool. The camera is set up at the opposite end of where Jungkook starts swimming, so fans don't really get any kind of close-up shot, but honestly, the way the shot is set up paired with the music in the background and the sound of Jungkook's kicks? Kind of mesmerizing. Calming. Soothing. Great content altogether.

If you're doubting how much the BTS ARMY is fangirling over this video, don't. "Jeon Jungkook" literally started trending worldwide because the fandom couldn't stop tweeting about him swimming. That's just this fandom, for ya.

Jungkook: Goes for a swim. Swims two laps.

BTS ARMY: Give him an Olympic gold medal.

Yeah, they love him and this video.

But wait, there's more!

The second video of Jungkook swimming was captioned "Failed at turning," according to Soompi.

In this video, Jungkook swims the length of the pool again and tries to do that swimming flip thing (#sports), but comes up for air breathing heavily instead. He then got out of the pool to go and try that lap/turn again. Commitment! Fans loved this video just as much as the first.

Jungkook (who is the youngest member of the K-Pop group) is kind of a jack of all trades. Outside of his performing talents that he puts to great use on stage with Jimin, RM, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope, he likes to draw, he's a videographer, and he's a solo artist.

He's also known for trolling the group a bit, as made perfectly clear by the photo he made of him and the BTS boys as old men.

On May 16, this photo was posted to BTS' Twitter account.

*Spits water*. The f*ck is this?!

The photo shows all of the BTS boys aged 15 years, according to Jungkook's imagination. A translation by fan account @BTS_BANGTAN_FR revealed that the tweet's caption was a message from Jungkook, who said,

I tried to predict how we'll look after 15 years. While editing this, I almost passed out of laughter, I couldn’t breathe.

Me neither, Jungkook!!

Fans on Twitter were gagged by this.

Oh, Jungkook. Will your wonders never cease?!

Jungkook and the rest of the BTS boys were last seen performing "Boy With Luv" on the Season 16 finale of The Voice, which is good, considering the fandom thought they got bamboozled by the NBC show last week.

Looks like Jungkook went for a relaxing little swim after that performance! *Wipes single tear* These boys just work so hard.