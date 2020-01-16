If you've been to a store in the past couple weeks, it's been hard to miss the (not-so-) slow creep of Valentine's Day related merchandise. Bright red boxes of chocolate, giant heart balloons, and stuffed animals of endless varieties, all imploring you to "be mine." While buying any combination of these gifts might be traditional way to say “I love you” come February 14, sometimes the sweetest things are simplest gestures because they’re the most thoughtful, like sending your partner a Valentine’s Day text based their zodiac sign. Something that says you’re glad they’re yours in a more personal way than any box of chocolates ever could. (Although chocolates are still definitely welcome.)

Since no two signs are exactly alike, it just makes sense that they’d each feel the most cared for, and the greatest amount of Valentine's Day spirit, in a different way. By catering to their personality and love language, you can really communicate how much they mean to you with just a thoughtful text. For some signs, that's going to mean going all-in on the romance, while for others who balk at the mushy stuff, it’ll mean making them laugh or simply being seen and appreciated for who they are. If you're not sure what to say, here's some inspiration for Valentine's Day texts based on your SO's zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Hey Valentine, every day is an adventure with you. I can’t wait to see what exciting experiences await. Starting right now, grab your shoes and let’s go celebrate. Aries has an adventurous spirit, so a holiday message that speaks to their desire to be spontaneous and have new experiences is going to make them feel seen, loved, and excited to celebrate.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Hey, I just wanted to let you know I’ve got something very special planned for you tonight. I can’t wait to spoil you! Taurus is a highly sensual sign with a love for all things luxurious. Valentine’s Day was made for them because it's an excuse to spoil the one they love, and be spoiled in return. (Especially that latter part.)

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) I could tell you what we’re doing for Valentine’s Day, but I don’t want to ruin the surprise. Just know there’ll be kissing. A lot of kissing. Gemini is highly curious and craves mental stimulation and intrigue, so any time you can infuse a little mystery with your romance you’ll have their full and enthusiastic attention.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Every day I spend with you just makes me more excited to see what our future holds together. Happy Valentine’s Day, babe. For a very emotional water sign like Cancer, there’s no such thing as being too sweet or reassuring in your romantic texts. Reinforce how much they mean to you and how secure they are with you, and your Cancer will be feeling the love.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Tim Robberts/DigitalVision/Getty Images Who has the hottest Valentine today? Duh, it’s me, obviously. But seriously, how are you so freaking cute? Proud, confident Leo loves a compliment any day of the year, but they appreciate knowing how much you’re attracted to and adore them on Valentine’s Day even more.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Hey babe, you do such an amazing job of taking care of me all year round. Today I just want to spoil you and show you how much I appreciate everything you do. Happy Valentine’s Day! When Virgo cares about someone, their instinct is to take care of them. While this is fulfilling, it can also be a bit exhausting. So, the perfect way to say “I love you” on Valentine's Day to a Virgo is by letting them know that today you’ll be returning the favor.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) You truly are my other half. Here’s to another harmonious year together. Happy Valentine's Day, love. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and romance, so they’re all-in on the mushy stuff. There’s no need to hold back if you feel like pouring your heart out to them, especially on Valentine’s Day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Psst! Hey, Valentine. I got you chocolates. But not the kind that come in the box. Nope, It’s the kind that I’m going to paint on your body and then lick off. Let’s be honest: for Scorpio, Valentine’s Day is really just an excuse to get busy. Sure, this water sign wants an emotional connection as well, but they want to show that side while getting freaky.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Yurino Catto / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Hey you, I know you don’t go in for the mushy stuff, so what do you say we just go stargazing and then make out in the backseat of your car? Happy Valentine’s Day, cutie. Sagittarius typically isn’t a big fan of Valentine’s Day. It all just feels so corny and forced to this chill sign. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be a little romantic. Just keep it light, fun, and flirty.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Hey babe, I just wanted to tell you just how amazing I think you are. The way you pursue your dreams impresses and inspires me. You are my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day! Capricorn is an extremely driven sign and nothing makes them feel more seen than a partner who recognizes their efforts and champions their hard work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) I’ve never known anyone quite like you, and I’ve never known love or happiness quite like this. Happy Valentine’s Day, babe. While a unique sign like Aquarius might not be into the more traditional romantic overtures that exemplify this holiday, that doesn’t mean they don't want to feel the love. The key here is to just stay away from cliches and keep your message personal.