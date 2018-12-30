New Year's Eve plans always seem like somewhat of a hassle to me. You usually have to pick a party to attend, find an outfit that's just glittery enough for the celebratory occasion, and, of course, you need to figure out how to get to your destination. Opting for a rideshare on a busy night like New Year's Eve is always a good idea, because that's one less thing you have to worry about. In an effort to also avoid surge pricing on Dec. 31, you might want to take note of these Uber New Year's Eve 2018 deals.

Whether you're bummed 2018 is coming to a close or super excited to see what 2019 has in store for you, you'll likely be out and about with some kind of NYE happenings on Monday, Dec. 31. Even if you're just going to and from your bestie's house, you might want to ditch your car keys in favor of an Uber ride, especially if you plan on toasting with a glass of bubbly at midnight. Even if you're not imbibing, driving on NYE can be a total pain. TBH, whatever your plans are on Dec. 31, these Uber promo codes will definitely help you save some cash as you head into the new year.

Albany, New York — $20 New User Credit Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images As part of Albany County's 34th annual "Safe Ride" program for New Year's Eve, riders in the Albany area can save on their Uber trips. Per CBS 6 News in Albany, new Uber users in the Albany area can save up to $20 on their first Uber ride when they use the code "RIDESAFE518" on Monday, Dec. 31.

Detroit, Michigan — $35 Off Your Ride Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Riders is Detroit, Michigan can save big money on Dec. 31, thanks to Christensen Law Firm in the Detroit area. To take advantage of the deal, you need to use it within in Macomb, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Bay, Kent, or Genesee counties in Michigan, WXYZ in Detroit. Anyone aged 21 years and older in those counties can use the deal from 4 p.m. local time on NYE until 4 a.m. local time on Jan. 1, 2019. After taking your Uber ride in that time, you should email a copy of the receipt along with a copy of your driver's license to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com by midnight local time on Jan. 4, 2019 to receive a reimbursement of up to $35. Even though this deal is a little more involved than a promo code, you can still save big bucks and get a safe ride.

Eugene, Oregon — $5 Discount Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images For students and Oregon Ducks fans celebrating New Year's Eve in Eugene, Oregon, there is an Uber code, they'll want to keep handy to make sure those NYE rides stay affordable. According to KVAL 13, Uber riders in Eugene Oregon, home of the University of Oregon, can save $5 off their Dec. 31 trips with the code "SAFERIDE2018." The codes will be good from 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 31 through 3 a.m. local time on Jan. 1, 2019. According to Uber, the company also partnered with the Technology Association of Oregon to give riders $5 off a trip with the code "SAFERIDE2019."

Miami, Florida — Up To $10 Off Your Ride David Ramos/Getty Images News/Getty Images NYE celebrations in Miami can get started early with a code for 25 percent (up to $10) off your Uber ride from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, 2019, according to Uber. The code "MIAMIRIDES18" is good for up to two Uber rides between that time period.

Miller Lite Free Rides — Up To $15 Off Your Ride Adam Berry/Getty Images News/Getty Images Miller Lite is making it easy for people aged 21 years and older to get around on NYE after celebrating with a toast. Whether you're consuming the famous light beer or a glass of bubbly at midnight, you should not get behind the wheel after a night of drinking. Seriously, please don't drink and drive this holiday (or ever). New to Uber? Use Miller Lite's "MILLERTIME18" code to get up to $15 off your first ride, per the Miller Lite Free Rides website.