Gymnast Nia Dennis is back it at it again, pretty much breaking the internet with her recent floor routine celebrating Black culture. The routine, which features a mashup of songs from popular Black artists like Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé, is getting plenty of attention on Twitter. These tweets about UCLA's Nia Dennis' "Black Excellence" floor routine are so hype for the way Dennis combined her impressive moves with some of the biggest hits.

Dennis, a member of the UCLA Bruins Women's Gymnastics Team, performed her "Black Excellence" floor routine during UCLA's season opener against the Arizona State Wildcats in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 23. If Dennis' name rings a bell, it's because this isn't the first time the gymnast has made headlines. Back in February 2020, the then-junior went viral for her floor routine featuring Beyoncé songs.

Dennis took her floor routine to the next level for this year's meet against Arizona State, incorporating music from a whole slew of popular Black artists. The video, which was shared by UCLA Gymanstic's Twitter account on Jan. 24, was captioned: "This is what #blackexcellence looks like. @DennisNia does it again!" The floor routine, which kicks off with "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar, features the gymnast incorporating stepping and doing twists and flips to music by Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, Tupac Shakur, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Dennis told Los Angeles Daily News in a Jan. 23 interview that the routine paid tribute to different parts of her background. "This routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture," she said. According to CBS News, the stepping during Kendrick Lamar's "DNA" was in honor of Dennis' dad who stepped in college when he was involved in Greek life. As for closing with "California Love" by Tupac, Dennis told Los Angeles Daily News, "I wanted to have a dance party because that's my personality and of course I had to shout out LA because we out here, UCLA."

Dennis' "Black Excellence" routine ended up scoring a 9.950, helping UCLA secure a victory over Arizona State, and the resulting video of the performance is basically winning Twitter as of Monday, Jan. 25:

Five-time Olympic medalist Simon Biles showed her support of Dennis' performance. Biles gave a shoutout on Twitter, saying "Do the damn thing girl."

Fellow Bruin and former member of the UCLA gymnastics team Katelyn Ohashi approved of the routine with a fire emoji and simple, "Game over."

The viral video also earned Dennis plenty of new fans, including Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, who simply asked, "Who is she?"

Of course, Dennis' fans were glued to the performance and loved seeing her have a good time.

Plenty of people were commenting on the unbelievable amount of energy that Dennis brought to the floor.

Dennis even had people shedding a few happy tears.

After Saturday's winning performance, it's clear the Twitterverse has agreed that Dennis totally deserves all the attention she's getting for her energized performance and undeniable skills.