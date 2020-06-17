It may be her off-season, but Simone Biles is still out here making history. The five-time Olympic medalist shared a jaw-dropping video on Twitter on June 16, showing the flawless execution of a gymnastics move that will have your head spinning. What's even more impressive is the fact she's the first person ever to nail it. The video of Simone Biles doing a gymnastics flip that's never been done before is not casual at all.

While the rest of us have been kicking it at home getting well-acquainted with everything in the Netflix queue, Biles has hardly taken a break. The gymnast has been keeping in tip-top shape, and there's now video proof of how hard she's been working. In the clip, Biles successfully pulled off an ultra-tricky move called a "triple-twisting double back" off the balance beam.

Not only is Biles one talented lady for landing the move, but she's a daredevil as well. The move is apparently too risky to even attempt at the Olympic Games according to the International Olympic Committee. For Biles, the demanding athleticism required to pull off the move was no skin off her back. "Sometimes I flip and what not," she nonchalantly captioned her video.

You can see Biles' epic new gymnastics move for yourself below.

Fans of the gymnast were impressed to no end.

"The goal for 2021: See how many unique skills @Simone_Biles can get named after her before she retires as a goddess," one fan tweeted.

"How is that even physically possible? I don’t think I could even successfully walk on that," another impressed fan wrote.

"This literally cannot be real. There’s no way. HOW is a person so incredible that they drastically move the boundaries of sport every single day," yet another said.

Despite the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games being postponed until 2021, Biles hasn't missed a beat.