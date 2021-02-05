These days, it seems like former President Donald Trump is racking up his "ex" titles: ex commander-in-chief, ex reality TV show host, and now, ex Actor's Guild member? That's right, America's most influential Home Alone 2: Lost in New York star has officially called it quits with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in a bizarre — but normal, for Trump, probably — resignation letter. These tweets about Trump's SAG-AFTRA letter can't get over this pettiness, and honestly, I can't either.

Trump's Feb. 4 resignation letter came after SAG-AFTRA held a Jan. 19 disciplinary hearing to consider revoking the former president's membership, citing "Trump’s role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol" on Jan. 6, and in running "a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members," per a Jan. 19 press release. The organization's president, Gabrielle Carteris (who played Andrea Zuckerman on 90210), requested the process be initiated, stating "Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press."

So, what did Trump have to say about the push to remove him? "Who cares!" he wrote in the letter.

He then went on to say that while he's "not familiar" with Carteris' work, he's "very proud" of his roles in cinematic, er, masterpieces like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Zoolander, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, "and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few," he added. To top it off, he credited himself with single-handedly reviving the cable news television business, which he referred to as "a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics."

Twitter users cannot get over this pettiness, but who can really blame them?

Trump signed his resignation letter off by writing, "I no longer wish to be associated with your union ... You have done nothing for me."

In response, SAG-AFTRA released what may be the shortest statement possible: "Thank you," it read. Of course, Twitter had jokes about this too:

Now that Trump's out of the Actor's Guild, it seems unlikely he'll cameo in any Home Alone sequels any time soon. But, to put it in Trump's own words: "Who cares!"