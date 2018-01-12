These Tweets About Trump & A Porn Star Show Everyone's Wrecked Over This Report

On Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, it's been reported that Donald Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid a porn star $130,000 in exchange for silence about her encounter with Trump before the 2016 presidential election, according to the Wall Street Journal. And as no surprise to anyone, Twitter is lit with reactions to this latest report, and the tweets about Trump's reported settlement with the porn star are absolutely ruthless.

Cohen told the Wall Street Journal that Trump "vehemently denies" the interaction, continuing, "This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011." The lawyer, however, declined to comment on the reported payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, specifically.

White House officials also refused to comment regarding the payment, but told the Wall Street Journal the reports regarding any interaction between Clifford and Trump are "old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election."

According to The Hill, in response to the reports regarding Trump and Clifford, Cohen also reportedly sent a physical copy of a statement which denies any truth to reports of both a sexual interaction between Trump and Clifford and a settlement for silence between the two. The statement was reportedly signed by "Stormy Daniels."

