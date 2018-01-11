Horrified Tweets About Donald Trump's Immigration Comment Show What We're All Feeling
As if Donald Trump's mouth hasn't dug himself a big enough hole in the United States, on Jan. 11 President Trump called Haiti and African countries "sh*thole countries" during an Oval Office meeting with congressional leaders, according to the Associated Press. The comment was reportedly drawn from Trump's frustration at discussions concerning restoration projects to help immigrants from areas such as Haiti, El Salvador, and a number of African countries. In response, tweets about Donald Trump calling countries "sh*tholes" surfaced like lightening.
"Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" Trump reportedly asked. Two people briefing the meeting relayed this comment to The Washington Post following the meeting.
Donald Trump then reportedly followed up the question with a suggestion of accepting immigrants from countries such as Norway; Trump met with Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Jan. 10.
Instead of denying Trump's comments, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah released a statement to Twitter detailing Trump's mission to "protect the American people." Shah said,
Twitter, like the rest of us, had a few things to say.
Even Republicans aren't pleased. Utah Congresswoman Mia Love, a Republican and daughter of Haitian immigrants, released a public statement in response to Trump's "sh*thole" comment. She said,
Despite the controversy among the public and social media, a White House official reportedly told CNN that it's predicted the comment will bolster Trump's support rather than alienate him. The White House official said,
This is the world we're living in people.
Immigration was a leading topic within Trump's 2016 campaign, and has continued into his presidency. The most recent changes Donald Trump has made since taking office includes his announcement to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for a number of groups in the U.S, specifically Haiti and El Salvador. Both groups received TPS following unlivable circumstances in their respective countries, Haiti's being the 2010 earthquake (to which the country still has not recovered) and El Salvador's growing gang violence.
When asked whether he would consider immigration overhauls, Trump vehemently protested the idea unless money was set aside for his beloved border wall, despite its extreme controversy among Congress members.
So there you have it, another day in 2018. I don't know about you but I might enjoy living in a "sh*thole country" more than this one right now.