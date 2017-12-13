These Tweets About The Trump Family Christmas Card Say Exactly What We're All Thinking

It appears Christmas has come early for politcos, and it's all thanks to the president. Our commander in chief and his administration decided to let the good 'ol U.S. of A send its well wishes to the Trumps for the holiday season. However, these tweets about the Trump Family Christmas card just might make the White House reconsider this plan.

For those who are curious about sending season's greetings (or some other type of greeting) to our leader can visit GOP.com. Once there, you'll be prompted to "Wish President Trump, First Lady Melania, and the rest of the First Family a Merry Christmas! Sign the card and leave your personal note." Given the way 2017 has unfolded and the way in which so many Americans have reacted to his policies, the president will presumably be a little on edge with the responses he'll receive.

To recap, there has been utter pandemonium between political parties this year, and the divide between both sides was alive and well. Between issues such as the Muslim Ban, the tax plan, health care reform, threats from North Korea, the firing of top officials, the Michael Flynn debacle, and of course, plenty of Twitter arguments, there are many issues people can address in their holiday note... but the president might not want to hear what they have to say. Nevertheless, the card is up online and awaiting signatures.

Naturally, upon hearing this news, Twitter had a field day.

Trump team is actually spamming me repeatedly asking me to sign a card for #Trump. Fine. My holiday greeting: "Please resign." #HappyHolidays — (@ksparky13) #

Did you know you can sign the Trump's Christmas card? Thanks @GOP — (@shakingmyted) #

Holy crap. You can send trump a personalized christmas card. where you can say anything you want. Have fun folks. https://t.co/WqE9x1f6bw — (@alaska_atoms) #

Okay, Twitter, you know what to do https://t.co/kamxi4Hqoc — (@misterpdb) #

Have you signed the "First Family" Christmas card? I did. Go to the address at the top of the photo and add your message. — (@feralnegress) #

Got an email to "sign the first family Christmas card - we're saying merry Christmas again". Although I doubt anyone will ever read the "signatures and notes" and it's just a fund-raising tactic, I decided I would have some fun. — (@bearnussesities) #

You can sign a Christmas card to the first family. I said his resignation or impeachment is all I want for Christmas! https://t.co/ZMX4OizdbD — (@starinajohnson) #

Sign the Trump's Christmas card, you say? — (@jenny_trout) #

Some couldn't help but notice a family member was M.I.A.

@GOP @robdelaney I'd love to see Barron in the first family Christmas card — (@karensemos) #

Ummm, I believe the First Family Christmas card should include Barron, no? https://t.co/MsfdHoAbtY — (@mamajello) #

Why is Barron excluded from the First Family's Christmas card? Speaks volumes. https://t.co/qRBpttq3s4 — (@mimsywborogoves) #

Other Twitter users, however, are praising Trump and his holiday celebrations (and the cards they received from the First Family).

Trump & First Family bringing back Christmas traditions to White House. From bringing back nativity scene banned by Obamas, to the First Family Christmas card saying "Merry Christmas," President Trump is ending the war on Christmas! #MakeChristmasGreatAgain #MerryChristmas https://t.co/U7f4Y3SaZt — (@magamichelle18) #

Anyone who wants to donate to Donald Trump or leave a special Xmas message to him and his family can do so here. https://t.co/Ib2jL1FLhm So nice of him to ask honest folk to give him contributions at this joyous time of year so please be extra kind with your Yuletide message. — (@missedmycue) #

Thank you @POTUS, @FLOTUS and Barron for our Christmas card. Our family is thankful that you're our First Family. Merry Christmas to you and your family. 🎄🇺🇸#MAGA — (@michellegieseke) #

I got a Christmas card from the @Potus and first family!🙌🏻❤️🇺🇸😘 — (@colleenmoreno15) #

The Twitter firestorm has officially commenced. But this isn't the only aspect of the First Family's holiday celebration that has made the social media rounds. People were quick to comment on First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas décor, which made its debut on Nov. 28. According to a White House press release, she said,

The President, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House. As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People’s House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays. On behalf of my husband and Barron, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season.

Though many people will find something to nitpick, you have to admit that the White House does look pretty festive.

The White House on YouTube

The Trumps are participating in age-old holiday traditions, according to the White House Historical Association (WHHA), such as the First Family sending its own cards. President John Adams held the first White House Christmas party in 1800. Almost 90 years later, President Benjamin Harrison allowed Christmas trees to become a decoration staple in 1889. Former President Bill Clinton really got into the holiday spirit and had 36 Christmas trees in the White House during his tenure. Celebrating the festivities is certainly nothing new.

Whoever has the duty of sifting through those virtual messages on behalf of the Trump family, I wish you the best of luck. It's definitely going to be an adventure, that's for sure. I just have to warn you, President Trump, I know this woman from Texas — an educator, world traveler, and multimedia journalist — who is dying to fill out your card. I assure you she will certainly have something to say about your first year in office. When you receive a textbook-like response, it will most likely be from her.

Happy holidays, folks. 'Tis the season to be political, right?

