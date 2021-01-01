With so many people celebrating New Year's Eve at home this year, there were plenty of virtual events to tune into as you counted down to midnight. Times Square had their infamous ball drop and there were a number of fireworks shows online to choose from, but these tweets about the Space Needle's 2021 New Year's light show prove that this was actually the must-see event of the evening.

Instead of an IRL display, the T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle show happened online with a special digital experience. The show used impressive sky-mapping technology mixed with actual footage of the famed landmark, which surprised a lot of viewers. If you were looking at the Needle in person, it would just be glowing in the T-Mobile magenta color. However, for those watching online or on their TV, they would see a vibrant display of colorful lights happening in the sky and all around the Space Needle. The light show was the definition of "you've got to see to believe." Luckily for anyone who missed it, you can check out the show on YouTube right now.

A lot of viewers were totally impressed with the digital display. Some even thought it looked like an alien invasion, and after everything that happened in 2020, extraterrestrials coming to Earth on Dec. 31 would not be too much of a surprise.

Going along with the sci-fi theme, others compared the display to some iconic movies and TV shows.

One person even thought the display looked like a computer screensaver.

While some people knew exactly what the display reminded them of, others had questions and were completely baffled by what was going on.

A lot of tweets compared the light show to a drug trip of some kind.

It actually isn't too much of a stretch to say that this light display looks like something out of a dream. According to The Seattle Times, the T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle show came to be when impresario Terry Morgan was sleeping. Morgan said in a dream he saw the sky lit up with "beautiful colors and faces." When original plans of a pyrotechnic show were put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they decided to go with this "dream" plan B.

Even if some people were confused and others compared it to an alien invasion, people seemed to be pretty impressed overall with the show. Some Twitter users even said the display was better than fireworks. So, we'll see if the Space Needle light show continues on with this virtual experience next year in some capacity or not. Either way, it was an out-of-this-world experience and a perfect ending to the year that was 2020.