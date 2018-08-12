After getting a C+ on my honors biology midterm freshman year of high school, I realized that science really isn't the subject for me. However, I will say that I love pretty much anything that has to do with outer space. Going to observatories is my jam, and don't even get me started on learning about the phases of the moon, because I'm seriously obsessed. If you're also fascinated by everything relating to astronomy, check out these tweets about the Perseids Meteor Shower, which is most visible Saturday, Aug. 11 through Monday, Aug. 13. Get excited for the celestial happening to end all celestial happenings.

Meteor showers are wild. They look incredible, and there's really no more special experience than seeing a meteor shower with your own eyes. Aside from being beautiful, though, they can be extremely spiritual, making some people feel weird or different. Since meteor showers can trigger a lot of different emotions, Twitter is going wild (as they often tend to do), and the tweets will get you excited to watch the meteor shower. Check them out below before the peak viewing of the meteor shower ends on Monday.

Some observers in the Twittersphere are super excited about the Perseids Meteor Shower. They're posting really dope pictures and planning when they're going to watch it all go down. These guys are hyped as can be — and quite frankly, I'm right there with them.

Others, on the other hand, aren't getting the chance see the meteor shower. Whether it's due to cloudy skies or an inconvenient location, these people are high-key missing out. TBH, I feel really sorry for them.

Thankfully, there are plenty of great Perseids photos out there for anyone who wants to get a little star show in their life.

Also, since celestial happenings can often cause a strong sense of spirituality, some in the Twitterverse are seriously feeling some things within the depths of their soul. The vibes are just too real, man.

In terms of a little background info on the Perseids Meteor Shower, it comes around yearly in the middle of August, when the earth passes through all the dust from Comet Swift-Tuttle. Several astronomers initially predicted that it'd eventually crash into the earth, but they soon realized it wouldn't. The Comet Swift-Tuttle passes by the earth every 133 years during its rotation around the sun, which is when giant pieces of glowing debris (aka fireballs) come down from the sky. If you plan on watching the Perseids Meteor Shower, it's predicted to peak the evenings of Aug. 12 and 13. This is when earth will pass through the densest section of the comet's stardust, so you can grab a telescope (if you want an up-close look) and some snacks. It's going to be far out.

In general, looking through a telescope never fails to fascinate me. However, when there are meteor showers involved, you don't even need a telescope or binoculars to see it. However or wherever you catch the Perseids Meteor Shower, enjoy it. Don't forget to look up at the sky on Sunday night, because you might even get some bomb photos. Happy stargazing!